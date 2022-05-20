We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Ventolera Refuge / TATÚ Arquitectura

Ventolera Refuge / TATÚ Arquitectura

Ventolera Refuge / TATÚ Arquitectura
© Marcos Guiponi
Villa Serrana, Uruguay
  • Architects: TATÚ Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  753
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marcos Guiponi
  • Lead Architects : Leandro Alegre, Horacio Goday, Martin Olivera
© Marcos Guiponi
Text description provided by the architects. The Ventolera refuge is named this because of its enclave, it is in the highest area of a deep gorge, where it is exposed to a wind corridor. As well as inspiring its name, this exposure offers the refuge some amazing and exceptional views. In both cases the exposition becomes a part of the starting point of the project, how it is situated is an opportunity to build a closer relationship with the landscape.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Firstly, the project is placed in an area dominated by a steep slope amongst the rocks, which is a characteristic mark of the area. Indeed, it is due to this topography that we decided to elevate the construction through a horizontal level that sets itself apart from the land. Because of this, the project gains a viewpoint condition, the refuge spaces are generated in an immediate perimeter and the interior main space is focused on the landscape. It is about a big viewfinder that projects the interior to the horizon of the mountain range, in a game that tries to introduce the natural scenery inside the shelter, creating a panoramic experience.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Section BB
Section BB
© Marcos Guiponi
Secondly, the topography offers two different positions. First, during the day the shelter is camouflaged because of the large window’s reflection, giving privacy and transparency inside. While at night the opposite happens. It generates an illuminated frame effect that highlights the interior of the project and becomes a light within the landscape of the Villa Serrana community.

Axonometría
Axonometría

The interior layout is dominated by a main block that contains all required amenities (bath, kitchen, storage, installations...), thus separating the main social space from the private sleeping area. In the living room we opted for the strategy of organizing hierarchically the volume above the floor extension, with a double height space that enhances the projection experience to the landscape.

© Marcos Guiponi
