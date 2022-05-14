We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Banyan Tree House / Tales of Design studio

Banyan Tree House / Tales of Design studio

© Turtle Arts Photography© Turtle Arts Photography© Turtle Arts Photography© Turtle Arts Photography+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thrissur, India
  • Architects: Tales of Design studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Turtle Arts Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hettich, Asian Paints, Greenlam, JOHNSON, Kajaria, Kapital Plywood, Somany, cera
  • Lead Architects : Shammi A Shareef
© Turtle Arts Photography
© Turtle Arts Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a river bank in Mampully, Banyan tree house is intended for a young couple and their two kids. Plot constitutes an area of 630sqms and has an interesting L shaped site profile. Spatial planning of the house follows the site profile and is anchored  around an existing banyan tree on the west of the site. A buffer radius of 11ft is kept around the banyan for building safety, this shaded area houses the garden seating.Floor plates of BTH branch out through the site in an angular grid to form a series of interaction spaces and green niches. Spaces are positioned to establish  visual connection between themselves  and landscape without compromising privacy.

© Turtle Arts Photography
© Turtle Arts Photography
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Turtle Arts Photography
© Turtle Arts Photography
© Turtle Arts Photography
© Turtle Arts Photography

Three bedroom house is a single storey-ed structure with a Mezzanine floor and has a built-up area of 2000sqft. Neighbourhood faces rising water levels during peak monsoons due to its close proximity to the river. So as a precaution built spaces are positioned on the highest point on the elevated site. This helped in creating a large sloping front yard, a buffer zone with fruit and flower bearing native vegetation to protect the house sound and dust from on road traffic.

© Turtle Arts Photography
© Turtle Arts Photography
Section AA
Section AA
© Turtle Arts Photography
© Turtle Arts Photography

Geometrical shapes are carefully rendered into various elements of the design, thus creating a distinct design language. This visual continuity is established in  aspects of flooring, Joinery, Interior furniture, skylights and overall built form.Envelope of the house with its stilts,slopes,dynamic geometry and projecting structural slabs gives a sculptural appeal to the house. Projecting slabs of varying degrees on the facade provide shading during summers and rain protection during monsoons.Custom design is the core ideology of BTH, it is translated on inbuilt furniture, front door handle,railings,wall decor, art works and hand made concrete bird ground cover.

© Turtle Arts Photography
© Turtle Arts Photography

Doors, windows, brick jali, porotherm air vents and skylights are strategically placed to enhance the indoor comfort level through cross-ventilation, stack effect and natural lighting. Natural air flow and lighting helps in reducing the household’s energy consumption. The indoor courtyard becomes a part of dining and is an added attraction as the dining area is the circulation core of the house.Space saving inbuilt niches are used for housing shelves, wardrobes and hand wash. Southern side of the house has fewer openings and high sill windows to counter solar heat gain.Full height windows are mostly oriented towards north to gain more indirect natural light in interiors.

© Turtle Arts Photography
© Turtle Arts Photography

Tales of Design studio
