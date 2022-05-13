We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Little Red House / BY architects

Little Red House / BY architects

Little Red House / BY architects

© Vo Chuong© Vo Chuong© Vo Chuong© Vo Chuong+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
  • Architects: BY architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Vo Chuong
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dulux, Toto, Philips
© Vo Chuong
© Vo Chuong

Text description provided by the architects. During the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, a family of "artists" sat and talked about a house for more than 33 years with many memories. During the warm conversation, a big decision was made: It was to rebuild the house for the parents. And the eldest son representing the children (three architects, two art directors, and one creative director) is responsible for the design and construction of the house. 

© Vo Chuong
© Vo Chuong

With the criterion of keeping a part of the memory, the reuse of materials of the old house is calculated very carefully. Typically, the old brick wall is selected with the best bricks to make the arch of the altar area, the wooden beams continue to be used as decorative wooden ceilings and furniture, and the old window frames continue to be used. mounted a few places in the house.

© Vo Chuong
© Vo Chuong
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Vo Chuong
© Vo Chuong
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Vo Chuong
© Vo Chuong

The house space is designed based on the parents' interests and daily habits such as taking care of ornamental plants and raising ornamental fish. Besides, the house is also arranged with light and ventilation cells, and raw materials to help the house closer to nature.  The small house also makes sense because the front of the house is only 2 meters. Therefore, reducing the feeling of the short width of the house is also considered many times. And then the curves following the waves of corrugated iron are poured with monolithic concrete, creating a difference and uniqueness for the house when viewed from afar. 

© Vo Chuong
© Vo Chuong
Elevation
Elevation

Specialized structures such as beamless floors, and 100mm thick columns, are also calculated to help increase the space of the house. The wooden louver door system is also used a lot to take the initiative in getting wind and sunshine depending on the time of year.

And with the effort, consensus, and determination the house was finally completed.

© Vo Chuong
© Vo Chuong

BY architects
Cite: "Little Red House / BY architects" 13 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981752/little-red-house-by-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

