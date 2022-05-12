We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Engawa House / nLDK Architects

Engawa House / nLDK Architects

Save this project
Engawa House / nLDK Architects

© Yohei Sasakura© Yohei Sasakura© Yohei Sasakura© Yohei Sasakura+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Osaka, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

Text description provided by the architects. In Japan, there are four seasons and beautiful nature but there are lots of disasters too. Our ancestors have been living with them. After the huge earthquake, a vast and long embankment was constructed along the coast. It can control disasters but also interrupt views. I would like to design comfortable spaces for the ordinary and extraordinary.

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Save this picture!
Section Diagram
Section Diagram
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

The site faces a park with beautiful cherry trees and also a hill with a risk of landslides. The house should have a concrete wall that prevents landslides. And the clients wanted to see their garden and the park from their house.

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

So I designed the concrete platform with 1 meter height = ENGAWA. The Engawa is a traditional part of the house in Japan for connecting the interior and the exterior. It was not common recently because houses needed high airtight and insulation. But I think that houses should open to the outside again to take in sun, lay and wind and ventilating.

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

I updated the traditional Engawa to the modern concrete ENGAWA. It is also wider than traditional ones so residents not only pass through corridors but also hang out in the living room.

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
nLDK Architects
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Engawa House / nLDK Architects" 12 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981747/engawa-house-nldk-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream