We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. France
  5. Michelet Apartment / l'atelier Nomadic Studio

Michelet Apartment / l'atelier Nomadic Studio

Save this project
Michelet Apartment / l'atelier Nomadic Studio

© Tim Van De Velde© Tim Van De Velde© Tim Van De Velde© Tim Van De Velde+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Detail
Vanves, France
  • Construction Phase : Yvanna Herbé
  • City : Vanves
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

Text description provided by the architects. With a real estate market always under pressure and the growing attraction of Paris both locally and globally, small housing is becoming an undeniable reality in the French capital. Small apartments and related challenges have become all the more relevant in the context of lockdown when people need to study and work from home. As architects, our mission is to take an active part in the urban changes with high-quality projects in line with the current issues. 

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde
Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

This project began with a rather surprising apartment tour with a new client. This client had recently bought an old apartment in the south of Paris, and he was looking for an architect to work on a quite ambitious project: converting this 50 sqm 1-bedroom apartment into a home for a family of five (a couple and three children). 

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

For this apartment, the diagnostic phase highlighted several elements. Despite its small size, the apartment runs front to the back of the building and is only seven meters long. Therefore, every space benefit from maximum natural light. Finally, the three-meter high ceiling offers lots of opportunities for verticalization. The only constraint in the project is the load-bearing wall running across the width of the apartment. But this wall already has three openings, and they allow enough flow between each side. 

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde
Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

Based on these elements, we decided to create a living area running from front to back of the building to take advantage of the morning and evening light. This space is staggered to create open subspaces, a kitchen and dining room on one side, and a living room on the other, with an entrance, is integrated as part of this living area.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde
Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

Then, we chose to design a compact and vertical area for the bathroom and the children’s bedrooms. In the boys’ bedroom, there are two one-meter high sleeping alcoves, one is located above the bathroom, and the other one is under the elder daughter’s bedroom. This latter sleeping area is reachable via a staircase in the living room. 

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

Another important factor in this project was timing. The two eldest children were soon to be independent, and the request was to design an apartment that could adapt and evolve so that there would eventually be only one bedroom left after the children had left home. Therefore, we staged the project in three phases, and we included easily movable partitions in the floor plan. As of today, the apartment can accommodate five people. When the two eldest children leave, the parents’ bedroom wall will be removed to create a bigger living room. Finally, when the youngest boy leaves, the two remaining bedrooms will connect to make a larger bedroom for the parents. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The choice of materials also played an important role in this project. To make the apartment feel more spacious, we used the same material for all doors and windows; light-colored pine wood from Poland with a generous yet fairly uniform pattern. Very light pine wood was also used for the floor to optimize natural light.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vanves, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
l'atelier Nomadic Studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDetailFrance
Cite: "Michelet Apartment / l'atelier Nomadic Studio" 11 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981727/michelet-apartment-latelier-nomadic-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream