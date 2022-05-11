We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Artists' Ateliers London Design District / BAROZZI VEIGA

Artists' Ateliers London Design District / BAROZZI VEIGA
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Offices, Office Buildings, Detail
Greenwich Peninsula, United Kingdom
  • Architects: BAROZZI VEIGA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  670
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Simon Menges
  • Architects In Charge : Fabrizio Barozzi, Alberto Veiga
  • Design Team : Marta Grzadziel, Raquel Corney, Josep Garriga, Toni Poch, Andrei Sashko, Verena Recla, Rob Scott, Diletta Trinari, Maria Ubach
  • Main Contractor: : Ardmore Construction
  • Structural Engineering : Whitby Wood
  • General Engineering : GDM Partnership
  • Fire Safety Consultant : TT+Il Pire
  • Acoustics Consultant : PACE Consult
  • Landscape Architects : Schulze+Grassov
  • City : Greenwich Peninsula
  • Country : United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. The Design District on the Greenwich Peninsula is a one-hectare riverside site with 16 new buildings that will provide an affordable base for creative businesses to trade, interact and grow. Eight emerging architectural practices from across Europe were each given a pair of buildings and asked to work blind, without knowing what the others were designed. The result is a provocative diversity of color and form in a new neighbourhood devoted to design, art, tech, craft, and music. In this kind of undefined and evolving context, devoid of urban references, the project defines two very pragmatic buildings – industrial containers that maximize the flexibility of the interior and explore the use of basic construction systems. The project plays with the imagination of an artist’s studio, emphasizing the use of light in a workspace defined by large windows, double-height rooms, and certain raw materiality.

Site Plan
Site Plan
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Plan A1
Plan A1
Section A1
Section A1
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

A1, located at the entrance, has a mirror-polish appearance that invites visitors from near and far, while D4, with its slim black facade, joins the activities of the central square. The appearance of the two volumes expresses the idea of creating a single project made up of a pair of figures, chromatically opposed, but in dialogue with each other. The chromatic differences provide two moments along the path through the district while evidently stemming from a unitary design logic.

Site Plan
Site Plan
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Plan D4
Plan D4
Section D4
Section D4
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The reflective materiality dissolves the buildings into the future context and makes them participate in the life of the neighbourhood, absorbing and reflecting the light and colours of the surrounding environment as they change with the passage of the day and the seasons.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

As a whole, the design echoes the industrial history of the area and the charm of some iconic twentieth-century references while generating an abstract backdrop to the urban life of the Design District.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Address:Greenwich Peninsula, London, Reino Unido

Cite: "Artists' Ateliers London Design District / BAROZZI VEIGA" [Talleres para artistas en Londres / BAROZZI VEIGA] 11 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981679/artists-ateliers-london-design-district-barozzi-veiga> ISSN 0719-8884

