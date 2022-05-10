We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. France
  5. Riveo Lot B Residential Building / JA Joubert Architecture

Riveo Lot B Residential Building / JA Joubert Architecture

Save this project
Riveo Lot B Residential Building / JA Joubert Architecture

© Ivan Mathie© Ivan Mathie© Ivan Mathie© Ivan Mathie+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Parking, Commercial Architecture, Residential
Bordeaux, France
  • Collaborators : SLS
  • Landscape Architecture : Sabine Haristoy
  • General Contractor  : Vinci Construction France
  • City : Bordeaux
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

Text description provided by the architects. On Bordeaux’ Rive Droite, along the Garonne River, JA designed a new residential complex as part of the larger redevelopment area Bastide-Niel, designed by MVRDV with JA. The project is located facing a new park of Michel Desvigne along the river and offers views from a maximum height of 10 floors towards the UNESCO heritage old city of Bordeaux.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

Consisting of 3 buildings, 1 large and 2 small based on the footprint of existing constructions and infrastructure, it keeps the layout of the site. This new neighborhood aims to connect completely with the adjacent existing residential area.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie
Save this picture!
© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

The resulting volumes are cut at the optimum angle to allow maximum daylight for all apartments, even on the lower floors. This creates a unique and varied lightscape with volumes allowing a wide selection of apartment types. These range from student housing, social apartments, penthouses, duplexes, and triplexes.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

The buildings are completely covered in one single material to emphasize the volumes and create a high-quality roof landscape, which is visible from across Bordeaux.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

The larger volume has a travertine concrete facade tracing the previous building’s outline and is covered in mother of pearl-white ceramics above. While the two smaller volumes are completely clad in natural sandstone, the stone the city of Bordeaux is famous for.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bordeaux, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JA Joubert Architecture
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationParkingCommercial ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialFrance
Cite: "Riveo Lot B Residential Building / JA Joubert Architecture" 10 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981605/riveo-lot-b-residential-building-ja-joubert-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream