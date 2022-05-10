Riveo Lot B Residential Building / JA Joubert Architecture

+ 24

Collaborators : SLS

Landscape Architecture : Sabine Haristoy

General Contractor : Vinci Construction France

City : Bordeaux

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. On Bordeaux’ Rive Droite, along the Garonne River, JA designed a new residential complex as part of the larger redevelopment area Bastide-Niel, designed by MVRDV with JA. The project is located facing a new park of Michel Desvigne along the river and offers views from a maximum height of 10 floors towards the UNESCO heritage old city of Bordeaux.

Consisting of 3 buildings, 1 large and 2 small based on the footprint of existing constructions and infrastructure, it keeps the layout of the site. This new neighborhood aims to connect completely with the adjacent existing residential area.

The resulting volumes are cut at the optimum angle to allow maximum daylight for all apartments, even on the lower floors. This creates a unique and varied lightscape with volumes allowing a wide selection of apartment types. These range from student housing, social apartments, penthouses, duplexes, and triplexes.

The buildings are completely covered in one single material to emphasize the volumes and create a high-quality roof landscape, which is visible from across Bordeaux.

The larger volume has a travertine concrete facade tracing the previous building’s outline and is covered in mother of pearl-white ceramics above. While the two smaller volumes are completely clad in natural sandstone, the stone the city of Bordeaux is famous for.