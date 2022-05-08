The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Scott Mitchell

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Second Studio Podcast

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina are joined by Scott Mitchell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Scott Mitchell Studio, to discuss his designs; his early interests in architecture; his office; influential people in his life; the power of thoughtful architecture; and much more.

Highlights & Timestamps

Scott Mitchell’s experience growing up in different countries and it’s influence on his interest in architecture. (02:58)

The desire to further his education by attending SCI-Arc. (18:26)

Scott’s first project. (23:36)

Navigating the design process with engineers and consultants to produce architecture. (29:52)

Preserving the simplicity of the original design, that’s the hardest thing for us because in today’s world first of all, we have so many rules, regulations and guidelines in terms of construction methodologies and energy rules. By the time we get through with the structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing engineers…all these wonderful consultants that we need to create something that works beautifully… the challenge for us is to really fight, work hard and work smartly to keep the simplicity of the original idea. (29:01)

Starting an office and it’s impact on Scott’s personal development. (34:27)

We’re constantly in a state of learning and constantly in a state of changing… that’s one of the cool things about our profession. I always say it’s the worst profession for the young but it’s a very graceful profession to grow old because we learn more as we go and more appreciated… In the Hollywood world, you’re 50, you’re older and in architecture, you’re sort of just getting started and there’s something graceful about that. (37:45)

The office, how it coordinates projects across L.A, and Seattle and expansion. (42:41)

This post pandemic world has taught us a couple things in our profession. We have proven to ourselves we can be totally effective while not being together physically, even thought it’s more fun to be. Our Seattle office is all back in the office and they prefer it that way because of the technical coordination that they prefer to do in person. The L.A. folks, we still have an office but we very rarely use it and so the creative team members in L.A. We’re on Zoom and go to meetings all day long… so we’re spread all over the place and it doesn’t seem to keep us from doing what we’re supposed to do. (48:11)

Scott’s relationship with Sandy Gallon. (54:20)

Design Process. (1:04:22)

One of them is this thing I really learned from Schindler and tried to learn from Khan, which is this mastery of understanding monolithic mass, the power of heavy masonry and how it connects to the earth. I remember at the King’s Roadhouse, you know, really being emotionally impacted by the experience of kind of analyzing why and I think he was a master of juxtaposing this heavy masonry connecting into the earth and also these light delicate skins of glass. The two together are a very powerful device. (1:07:48)

How historical architects influenced his work. (1:12:14)

The future of the practice. (1:19:30)

