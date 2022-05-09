We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

A Baiuca Kindergarten / Abalo Alonso Arquitectos

A Baiuca Kindergarten / Abalo Alonso Arquitectos
Kindergarten
La Estrada, Spain
  • Architects: Abalo Alonso Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  8256 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Santos-Díez (Bisimages)
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Finsa, Gerflor, Arturo Alvarez, CUBREGAL, Carpintek, Egoin
  • Project : Elizabeth Abalo, Gonzalo Alonso, Francisco González
  • Construction Management : Elizabeth Abalo, Gonzalo Alonso
  • Technical Architect : Francisco González Varela
  • Collaborator : Luis Adrán
  • Structural Calculation : Maderas Besteiro, Adolfo Montero
  • Facilities Calculation : Gaia Enxeñería
  • Lighting Consulting : Spotlux. Manuel M. Carazo
  • Wood Consulting : Cis Madeira, Manuel Touza, Azahara Sólan
  • Promoters : Concello de A Estrada,Consorcio Galego de Servizos de Igualdade e Benestar
  • Construction : Ute Petrolam Construcciones Galasur
  • Project Manager : Cándido López Blanco
  • Manager : José Manuel Luna
  • City : La Estrada
  • Country : Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The new kindergarten is situated on the edge of the urban center, where the town and the countryside come together. In a place where the industrial past is still present in the collective memory, and where some old facilities remain. A series of volumes, almost elementary, are connected as if they were the wood houses in a nearby “rueiro” evoking the woodworking tradition of the area.

The functional scheme of the school is very simple. Three longitudinal bands fulfill the needs of the program: to the north, administration, and services; to the south the classrooms and, at the center, the multipurpose room and general distribution hall of the building.

The main access is located on the east façade, the only one in contact with the street. Along the north façade, a service entrance is reserved for stalls, supplies, and installation maintenance.

The central volume has no partitions, but it is organized by the roof surfaces and skylights that define the space, reduce acoustic impact, let daylight in, and favor ventilation. This differentiation of spaces is not drastic but visually helps to separate areas that can be used during different times of the day or for a variety of activities.

Plan
Plan
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
The south band contains classrooms. Slightly square-shaped, each one of them has a play area from side to side, a hygiene area, and a rest area. The hygiene area, along the façade, offers control, daylight, and natural ventilation. The resting area, towards the interior, creates an ideal space for audiovisual or, simply, permits organizing the classroom into different areas.

Muros
Muros
The building´s structural system consists of load-bearing walls of contra laminated wood, isolated in the facades and lined with autoclave treated pine wood. The roof is built with double-board over laminated wood beams, insulation, and zinc. The window frames are also made of wood and the partitions and linings, of plasterboard.

Project location

Address:Av. Benito Vigo, 106, 36680 La Estrada, Pontevedra, Spain

Abalo Alonso Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenSpain
Cite: "A Baiuca Kindergarten / Abalo Alonso Arquitectos" [Escuela infantil A Baiuca / Abalo Alonso Arquitectos] 09 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981515/a-baiuca-kindergarten-abalo-alonso-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

