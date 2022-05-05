We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

RIBA Announces 2022 London Awards Winners

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the winning projects for the 2022 RIBA London architecture awards. The list of 42 buildings includes projects ranging from a sustainable council housing development to a cookery school for children, showcasing the best architectural interventions in London over the past two years. The projects were selected by a regional jury, who visited all 66 shortlisted projects. RIBA London Award winners will now be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, which will be announced in June.

The Library House, Macdonald Wright Architects. Image © Heiko PriggeBreakers Place, Nottingdale. Image © Rob ParrishVictoria House, Bloomsbury. Image © St†le EriksenWoods Quay. Image © Richard Oxford+ 43

The projects were commended for giving an outstanding design across a very diverse range of building typologies and scales. "We are delighted to see sustainability at the forefront of our award-winning projects. Inventive selection and use of construction materials and a notable shift towards retrofitting and Passivhaus solutions has been clearly demonstrated in projects of all scales ranging from domestic refurbishments to the masterful reuse of listed buildings", explains RIBA London Regional Director Dian Small.

The winning projects are the following:

100 Bishopsgate, by Allies and Morrison with Arney Fender Katsalidi

100 Bishopsgate. Image © Nick Guttridge
100 Liverpool Street, by Hopkins Architects

100 Liverpool Street. Image © Charles Hosea
198 CAL, by CarverHaggard

198 CAL, CarverHaggard. Image © Francesco Russo
245 Hammersmith Road, by Sheppard Robson

245 Hammersmith Road. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Artist's Studio in Stepney, by Martin Edwards Architects

Artist's Studio in Stepney. Image © Simon Carruthers
Barts Square, by Sheppard Robson with Maccreanor Lavington and Piercy & Company

Barts Square. Image © Alex Upton
Belle Vue, by Morris+Company with Architecture PLB

Belle Vue. Image © Jack Hobhouse
BFI Riverfront, by Carmody Groarke

BFI Riverfront, Carmody Groarke. Image © Carmody Groarke
Breakers Place, Nottingdale, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Breakers Place, Nottingdale. Image © Rob Parrish
Cromwell Place, by Buckley Gray Yeoman

Cromwell Place. Image © Taran Wilkhu
Ditton Hill House, by Surman Weston

Ditton Hill House, Surman Weston. Image © Johan Dehlin
Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road, by Henley Halebrown

Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland RoadHenley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane
Hackney School of Food, by Surman Weston

Hackney School of Food, Surman Weston. Image © Jim Stephenson
Harris Academy, Sutton, by Architype

Harris Academy, Sutton, Architype. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Hawley Wharf, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Hawley Wharf. Image © Timothy Soar
House in Primrose Hill, by Jamie Fobert Architects Limited

House in Primrose Hill. Image © Jim Stephenson
Hoxton Southwark, by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Hoxton Southwark, Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands. Image © Paul Riddle
Ibstock Place School Refectory, by Maccreanor Lavington

Ibstock Place School Refectory, Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Kiln Place, by Peter Barber Architects

Kiln Place. Image © Morley von Sternberg
Lambeth Palace Library, by Wright & Wright Architects

Lambeth Palace Library, Wright & Wright Architects. Image © Nick Hufton
LB Southwark SILS3, by Tim Ronalds Architects

LB Southwark SILS3. Image © Jim Stephenson
Leyton House, by McMahon Architecture

Leyton House, McMahon Architecture. Image © Fernando Manoso
Mews House Deep Retrofit, by Prewett Bizley Architects

Mews House Deep Retrofit RevA. Image © Andrew Meredith
Mews House, by creativemass

Mews House. Image © David Butler
Mountain View, by CAN

Mountain View, CAN. Image © Jim Stephenson
NoMad London, by EPR Architects

NoMad London. Image © James Newton
Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park, by Panter Hudspith Architects

Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park, Panter Hudspith Architects. Image © Timothy Soar
Peveril Gardens and Studios, by Sanchez Benton Architects with Gabriel Kuri and Nigel Dunnett

Peveril Gardens and Studios, Sanchez Benton Architects. Image © Oskar Proctor
Pitched Black, by Gruff Architects

Pitched Black. Image © French - Tye
Plumstead Centre, by Hawkins\Brown

Plumstead Centre. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Royal Wharf Primary School, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Royal Wharf Primary School. Image © Jim Stephenson
Sands End Arts and Community Centre, by Mæ Architects

Sands End Arts and Community Centre. Image © Rory Gardiner
Sideways House, by Leep Architects

Sideways House, Leep Architects. Image © Mark Anthony Fox
Sir Michael Uren Hub, by Allies and Morrison

Sir Michael Uren Hub. Image © James Newton
St John Street, by Emil Eve Architects

St John Street. Image © Mariell Lind Hansen
St John's Church, Hackney, by Thomas Ford & Partners with John Pawson

St John's Church, Hackney, Thomas Ford & Partners. Image © Gilbert McCarragher
The Library House, by Macdonald Wright Architects

The Library House, Macdonald Wright Architects. Image © Heiko Prigge
The Post Building, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

The Post Building. Image © Timothy Soar
Tree House, Ealing, by Fletcher Crane Architects

Tree House. Image © Lorenzo Zandri
Victoria House, Bloomsbury, by Hutchinson & Partners with LABS Design

Victoria House, Bloomsbury. Image © St†le Eriksen
Woods Quay, by Architecturall ltd with bere architects

Woods Quay. Image © Richard Oxford
Yorkton Workshops, by Cassion Castle Architects and Pearson Lloyd

Yorkton Workshops, Cassion Castle Architects. Image © Taran Wilkhu
Special awards were given to: Hackney School of Food, RIBA London Small Project of the Year 2022, sponsored by Gaggenau by Surman Weston , 100 Liverpool Street, RIBA London Client of the Year Award 2022 for British Land by Hopkins Architects, Plumstead Centre, RIBA London Conservation Award 2022 by Hawkins\Brown , Harris Academy, RIBA London Sustainability Award 2022, sponsored by Michelmersh by Sutton, Architype , and Peveril Gardens and Studios, RIBA London Project Architect of the Year 2022 for Carlos Sanchez of Sanchez Benton Architects

