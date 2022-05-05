RIBA Announces 2022 London Awards Winners

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the winning projects for the 2022 RIBA London architecture awards. The list of 42 buildings includes projects ranging from a sustainable council housing development to a cookery school for children, showcasing the best architectural interventions in London over the past two years. The projects were selected by a regional jury, who visited all 66 shortlisted projects. RIBA London Award winners will now be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, which will be announced in June.
The projects were commended for giving an outstanding design across a very diverse range of building typologies and scales. "We are delighted to see sustainability at the forefront of our award-winning projects. Inventive selection and use of construction materials and a notable shift towards retrofitting and Passivhaus solutions has been clearly demonstrated in projects of all scales ranging from domestic refurbishments to the masterful reuse of listed buildings", explains RIBA London Regional Director Dian Small.
The winning projects are the following:
100 Bishopsgate, by Allies and Morrison with Arney Fender Katsalidi
100 Liverpool Street, by Hopkins Architects
198 CAL, by CarverHaggard
245 Hammersmith Road, by Sheppard Robson
Artist's Studio in Stepney, by Martin Edwards Architects
Barts Square, by Sheppard Robson with Maccreanor Lavington and Piercy & Company
Belle Vue, by Morris+Company with Architecture PLB
BFI Riverfront, by Carmody Groarke
Breakers Place, Nottingdale, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Cromwell Place, by Buckley Gray Yeoman
Ditton Hill House, by Surman Weston
Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road, by Henley Halebrown
Hackney School of Food, by Surman Weston
Harris Academy, Sutton, by Architype
Hawley Wharf, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
House in Primrose Hill, by Jamie Fobert Architects Limited
Hoxton Southwark, by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
Ibstock Place School Refectory, by Maccreanor Lavington
Kiln Place, by Peter Barber Architects
Lambeth Palace Library, by Wright & Wright Architects
LB Southwark SILS3, by Tim Ronalds Architects
Leyton House, by McMahon Architecture
Mews House Deep Retrofit, by Prewett Bizley Architects
Mews House, by creativemass
Mountain View, by CAN
NoMad London, by EPR Architects
Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park, by Panter Hudspith Architects
Peveril Gardens and Studios, by Sanchez Benton Architects with Gabriel Kuri and Nigel Dunnett
Pitched Black, by Gruff Architects
Plumstead Centre, by Hawkins\Brown
Royal Wharf Primary School, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Sands End Arts and Community Centre, by Mæ Architects
Sideways House, by Leep Architects
Sir Michael Uren Hub, by Allies and Morrison
St John Street, by Emil Eve Architects
St John's Church, Hackney, by Thomas Ford & Partners with John Pawson
The Library House, by Macdonald Wright Architects
The Post Building, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Tree House, Ealing, by Fletcher Crane Architects
Victoria House, Bloomsbury, by Hutchinson & Partners with LABS Design
Woods Quay, by Architecturall ltd with bere architects
Yorkton Workshops, by Cassion Castle Architects and Pearson Lloyd
Special awards were given to: Hackney School of Food, RIBA London Small Project of the Year 2022, sponsored by Gaggenau by Surman Weston , 100 Liverpool Street, RIBA London Client of the Year Award 2022 for British Land by Hopkins Architects, Plumstead Centre, RIBA London Conservation Award 2022 by Hawkins\Brown , Harris Academy, RIBA London Sustainability Award 2022, sponsored by Michelmersh by Sutton, Architype , and Peveril Gardens and Studios, RIBA London Project Architect of the Year 2022 for Carlos Sanchez of Sanchez Benton Architects