RIBA Announces 2022 London Awards Winners

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the winning projects for the 2022 RIBA London architecture awards. The list of 42 buildings includes projects ranging from a sustainable council housing development to a cookery school for children, showcasing the best architectural interventions in London over the past two years. The projects were selected by a regional jury, who visited all 66 shortlisted projects. RIBA London Award winners will now be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, which will be announced in June.

The projects were commended for giving an outstanding design across a very diverse range of building typologies and scales. "We are delighted to see sustainability at the forefront of our award-winning projects. Inventive selection and use of construction materials and a notable shift towards retrofitting and Passivhaus solutions has been clearly demonstrated in projects of all scales ranging from domestic refurbishments to the masterful reuse of listed buildings", explains RIBA London Regional Director Dian Small.

The winning projects are the following:

100 Bishopsgate, by Allies and Morrison with Arney Fender Katsalidi

100 Liverpool Street, by Hopkins Architects

100 Liverpool Street. Image © Charles Hosea

198 CAL, by CarverHaggard

245 Hammersmith Road, by Sheppard Robson

245 Hammersmith Road. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Artist's Studio in Stepney, by Martin Edwards Architects

Artist's Studio in Stepney. Image © Simon Carruthers

Barts Square, by Sheppard Robson with Maccreanor Lavington and Piercy & Company

Belle Vue, by Morris+Company with Architecture PLB

BFI Riverfront, by Carmody Groarke

BFI Riverfront, Carmody Groarke. Image © Carmody Groarke

Breakers Place, Nottingdale, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Cromwell Place, by Buckley Gray Yeoman

Ditton Hill House, by Surman Weston

Ditton Hill House, Surman Weston. Image © Johan Dehlin

Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road, by Henley Halebrown

Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland RoadHenley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane

Hackney School of Food, by Surman Weston

Hackney School of Food, Surman Weston. Image © Jim Stephenson

Harris Academy, Sutton, by Architype

Hawley Wharf, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

House in Primrose Hill, by Jamie Fobert Architects Limited

House in Primrose Hill. Image © Jim Stephenson

Hoxton Southwark, by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Hoxton Southwark, Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands. Image © Paul Riddle

Ibstock Place School Refectory, by Maccreanor Lavington

Ibstock Place School Refectory, Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Kiln Place, by Peter Barber Architects

Kiln Place. Image © Morley von Sternberg

Lambeth Palace Library, by Wright & Wright Architects

Lambeth Palace Library, Wright & Wright Architects. Image © Nick Hufton

LB Southwark SILS3, by Tim Ronalds Architects

LB Southwark SILS3. Image © Jim Stephenson

Leyton House, by McMahon Architecture

Leyton House, McMahon Architecture. Image © Fernando Manoso

Mews House Deep Retrofit, by Prewett Bizley Architects

Mews House Deep Retrofit RevA. Image © Andrew Meredith

Mews House, by creativemass

Mountain View, by CAN

NoMad London, by EPR Architects

Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park, by Panter Hudspith Architects

Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park, Panter Hudspith Architects. Image © Timothy Soar

Peveril Gardens and Studios, by Sanchez Benton Architects with Gabriel Kuri and Nigel Dunnett

Peveril Gardens and Studios, Sanchez Benton Architects. Image © Oskar Proctor

Pitched Black, by Gruff Architects

Plumstead Centre, by Hawkins\Brown

Royal Wharf Primary School, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Royal Wharf Primary School. Image © Jim Stephenson

Sands End Arts and Community Centre, by Mæ Architects

Sands End Arts and Community Centre. Image © Rory Gardiner

Sideways House, by Leep Architects

Sideways House, Leep Architects. Image © Mark Anthony Fox

Sir Michael Uren Hub, by Allies and Morrison

Sir Michael Uren Hub. Image © James Newton

St John Street, by Emil Eve Architects

St John Street. Image © Mariell Lind Hansen

St John's Church, Hackney, by Thomas Ford & Partners with John Pawson

St John's Church, Hackney, Thomas Ford & Partners. Image © Gilbert McCarragher

The Library House, by Macdonald Wright Architects

The Library House, Macdonald Wright Architects. Image © Heiko Prigge

The Post Building, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

The Post Building. Image © Timothy Soar

Tree House, Ealing, by Fletcher Crane Architects

Victoria House, Bloomsbury, by Hutchinson & Partners with LABS Design

Woods Quay, by Architecturall ltd with bere architects

Yorkton Workshops, by Cassion Castle Architects and Pearson Lloyd

Yorkton Workshops, Cassion Castle Architects. Image © Taran Wilkhu