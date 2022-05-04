Studio Other Spaces Designs Wine Tasting Pavilion in California

Save this picture! © The Donum Estate and Studio Other Spaces

Studio Other Spaces envisioned a wine tasting pavilion for California wine producer The Donum Estate that weaves together various elements of the site in what the designers describe as a vertical panorama. The project essentializes a vertical cut through the landscape and the conditions that make for a thriving vineyard, proposing a holistic experience addressing all senses. The roof’s coloured glass tiles represent an abstract calendar depicting the yearly averages of parameters such as wind intensity, temperature and humidity.

Located on a hill, the project will provide a panoramic view of the landscape and a new vantage point for contemplating the open-air sculpture collection of the Estate. The gravel path leading to and from the pavilion is carved into the hillslope and lined with glazed bricks that bring an additional element of movement to the experience. Reaching the pavilion, the wall grows in height up to eye level, bringing the soil and turf in line with the visitors. The design aims to create a heightened awareness of the surroundings, the soil, sky and the unfolding panorama.

Our design for the pavilion focuses on the experience of tasting the wine and, simultaneously, on the experience of the land where the grapes were grown, and the wine was produced. Inspired by the Donum Estate vineyard, we have incorporated the natural elements into the structure – the soil, vegetation, wind, sun, atmosphere, rain and even the passage of time it takes the vines to grow for the next season. We hope the new pavilion will offer visitors a holistic experience – an encounter between senses and surroundings. - Sebastian Behmann, co-founder of Studio Other Spaces

Related Article Carlo Ratti Associati and Olafur Eliasson Design World's Largest Crowdsourced Mosaic

The pavilion will be an important addition to the Estate, which also features a hospitality centre and a conservation space housing Louise Bourgeois’ artwork, Crouching Spider. Donum Estate is also home to one of the largest accessible private sculpture collections in the world, featuring 50 artworks, including outdoor sculptures created by artists such as Ai Weiwei, Ghada Amer, Doug Aitken, Lynda Benglis, Keith Haring and Subodh Gupta.