World
Conde 1113 Building / Rietti Schraier Zelcer

Conde 1113 Building / Rietti Schraier Zelcer
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

© Javier Agustin Rojas

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Colegiales, Argentina
  • Architects: Rietti Schraier Zelcer
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  EDFAN, Aluar, Hunter Douglas, Moltrasio, Roca
  • Lead Architect : Leonardo Rietti, Liliana Schraier, Daniel Matias Zelcer
  • Collaborators : Javier Bracamonte, Leila Matzkin Franco Acerbo, Carlos Brunstein
  • Lighting Consultant : Pablo Pizarro, Ignacio Montes de Oca
  • City : Colegiales
  • Country : Argentina
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The building rises over a trapezoid plot that is 8 m wide at the front and 4 m wide at the back. The 50 m length allowed us to create a large open patio that separates two built blocks, which could then have 4 facades of similar quality. The bedrooms of all the apartments receive light and ventilation from this north-facing trapezoid patio.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

In front of their built facades, there are frames with electro-welded mesh, creating an intermediate green space with flowers and perfume that adds privacy to these rooms.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The patio, experienced from its different perspectives and heights, becomes an element that represents the collective over the individual. By defining this communal space, the project experiments with the limit between what is public and what is private: it proposes, through the metallic walkaways and the green netting, transition spaces that hide the limits that were built, such as walls, doors, and windows.

Axonometría
Axonometría

The patio is completed laterally by the stairs and the walkaways leading to all the units that, despite being very different from each other, all have long living rooms that expand to 2 m wide terraces.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The access to the building is through the free ground floor, in a foreshortening and half-light path that contrasts at the end with the white light and the greenery in the patio. In the street-facing facade, the stainless steel mesh makes up for the volume altered by the setback requirement, while giving security and privacy to the upper floors.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

