We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Field
  4. France
  5. Polo Hockey Club’s Clubhouse Extension / Atelier TAG

Polo Hockey Club’s Clubhouse Extension / Atelier TAG

Save this project
Polo Hockey Club’s Clubhouse Extension / Atelier TAG

© Julien Lanoo© Julien Lanoo© Julien Lanoo© Julien Lanoo+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sports Field
Marcq-en-Barœul, France
  • Architects: Atelier TAG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Julien Lanoo
  • City : Marcq-en-Barœul
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Text description provided by the architects. The city council of Marcq-en-Barœul has initiated the Polo Hockey Club expansion project, including the construction of a new field and an extension of its clubhouse.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The plan for the new building requires the doubling of its surface area by mirroring the existing clubhouse, which houses the changing rooms, visitors' area, staff meeting room, and warehouse. Our proposal involves the repositioning of the new extension, shifting its location forward and rotating it, thus forming a large, open space that acts as a link between the existing structure and its extension.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The resulting design offers an additional 100 m2 covered space that connects visually with the new field, defining a sheltered space for families and visitors. Here, the timber structure is exposed, leaving its construction method visible. The building envelope is composed of black-stained Douglas fir cladding, while the structure is made of breeze-block walls and Kerto® timber frames.

Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The concept enables the building to be opened up fully, to be able to develop relationships between the interior and exterior and to engage subtly with its context while offering a multiplicity of spatial scenarios.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:59700 Marcq-en-Barœul, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier TAG
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingsports fieldFrance
Cite: "Polo Hockey Club’s Clubhouse Extension / Atelier TAG" 05 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981261/polo-hockey-clubs-clubhouse-extension-atelier-tag> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream