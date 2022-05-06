We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Commercial Architecture
  United States
  Gantry Point / STUDIOS Architecture

Gantry Point / STUDIOS Architecture

Gantry Point / STUDIOS Architecture

© L-INES Photo© L-INES Photo© L-INES Photo© L-INES Photo+ 25

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Commercial Architecture
Queens, United States
© L-INES Photo
© L-INES Photo

Text description provided by the architects. STUDIOS was commissioned to reimagine 25-11 49th Avenue—an aging manufacturing building in Long Island City, Queens. Our master plan retains the industrial character and large floor plates of the one and two-story base while utilizing available FAR to create a mid-rise, side-core office tower featuring high ceilings, large spans, and unimpeded views of the neighborhood and Manhattan beyond.

© L-INES Photo
© L-INES Photo
© L-INES Photo
© L-INES Photo

The sprawling, triangular building is trimmed back and carved out to make way for the base of the new tower. The primary brick street facades are retained and the new nine-story structure emerges from the existing mass. The tower is organized with a series of west-facing terraces offering an abundance of desirable outdoor amenity space and unmatched views.

Site Plan
Site Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Gantry Point, as the building is now called, takes inspiration from the neighborhood context of early twentieth century ‘daylight factory’ buildings, which have strongly expressed frames infilled with large windows. The tower’s two-story module is created with deep metal spandrels and columns with glass infill mounted on a curtain wall frame.

© L-INES Photo
© L-INES Photo
© L-INES Photo
© L-INES Photo

Gantry Point offers an ideal workspace—minimal internal columns created by the steel frame and pre-cast plank system in tandem with a compact side core - maximizing the plannable area and allowing sunlight to penetrate across the floorplate.

© L-INES Photo
© L-INES Photo

Visitors and tenants enter off of 49th Avenue where a new storefront system inserted at the corner of the historic masonry facade marks the entry. The spacious, light-filled lobby provides drop-in workspaces, lounge areas, and cafe spaces that promote a buzz throughout the day.

© L-INES Photo
© L-INES Photo

Large folding doors connect the lobby to The Yard, a courtyard amenity programmed with activities and hosting a rotating roster of food trucks—providing tenants access to convenient dining options, and supporting the client's goal of creating an ecosystem within the building that will extend into the neighborhood.

Project location

Address:Long Island City, Queens, NY, United States

STUDIOS Architecture
Cite: "Gantry Point / STUDIOS Architecture" 06 May 2022.

