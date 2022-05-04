We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Swadhyay Reading Room / BandukSmith Studio

Swadhyay Reading Room / BandukSmith Studio

Swadhyay Reading Room / BandukSmith Studio

© Sachin Bandukwala

Cultural Architecture, Library
6PW2+FFR, NH147, Lekawada, Gujarat 382045, India, India
© Sachin Bandukwala
Text description provided by the architects. In the Border Securtiy Force (BSF) campus of Gandhinagar, the Swadhyay Reading Room, designed for the children of BSF wards, sits nestled amidst a beautiful green canopy. Mimicking the ancient ashram tradition of studying under the trees, the simple, relatable form, both in terms of its spatial arrangement as well as its structural form, add a layer of cover to the vibrant setting. The 160 square meter project was constructed in a short span of ten weeks, made possible by the efforts of a dedicated construction team, and a design that is optimized for speed.

© Sachin Bandukwala
Plan
© Sachin Bandukwala
The building comprises two parts: a heavy, articulated ground and light, traditional yet modern eccentric shade perched upon it.  The undulating brick plinth clad with kadappa stone holds users close to the ground, merging with built-in tables and benches. A ventilated roof sits atop a steel framework, with extended eaves to protect the plinth, and a series of geothermal earth tubes draw air in through the ground, maintaining the structure's coolness. In addition to that, a mezzanine floats above brightly-colored bookshelves accessed through a camouflaged stair. Planks of pinewood hemmed in with rope nets for relaxed reading, add to the playful vibe. As dusk approaches, the vivid space inside reveals itself through the sheltered glass, inviting the children in, to read.

© Sachin Bandukwala
Project Environmental and Comfort Strategies:

1. The structure uses geothermal earth tubes that draw air from the ground, keeping the interior of the structure cool. These are simple system that uses a ventilation fan to draw fresh air through an extended intake that passes three meters underground, cooling the air through passive convection as it moves along the tube.

2. Resting under the canopies of trees, the reading room is sited so that the additional layer of shade can increase the effectiveness of passive cooling strategies in the building. This allows the building to maximize performance while still maintaining a frugal budget.

© Sachin Bandukwala
Section
© Sachin Bandukwala
3. The roof uses an assembled roofing system, which allows the structure to be light-weight and therefore uses less material overall, while still giving good waterproofing performance, and controlling temperature better than a typical GI sheet roof.

4. Steel is used as the primary structural system, which forms the basis for an assembled system of construction. This allows for rapid construction, minimizes material usage, and allows for future changes without damage to the original structure.

5. The proportion and the position of the louvered ventilation channels air for effective cross-ventilation, which helps to maintain optimum interior temperature through passive methods.

6. The slit window in the peak of the section supports stack ventilation, which augments the louvered intakes and creates a convective loop for air circulation by exhausting hot air from the top of the space.

© Sachin Bandukwala
Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry

7. The building is designed for a minimal footprint, using a well-ventilated loft space in the roof section to maximize usable space in the building while minimizing the overall constructed area.

8. The undulating plinth is constructed of limestone, which has a high capacity to retain cooling. The seats are integrated into the plinth so that the coolness of the stone, which is drawn from its direct connection to the thermal mass of the ground, can directly benefit uses, and increase thermal comfort through mild radiant cooling and the conductive properties of the stone.

© Sachin Bandukwala
9. Deep eaves extend over openings to protect the windows and the plinth from the heat of the sun during the day.

10. Though they are protected from direct sunlight, the abundant use of windows, coupled with light wall surfaces, draws from the ample natural indirect light and allows the building to primarily use daylighting during the daytime, reducing its consumption of energy for lighting.

© Sachin Bandukwala
Project gallery

Project location

Address:6PW2+FFR, NH147, Lekawada, Gujarat 382045, India

Cite: "Swadhyay Reading Room / BandukSmith Studio" 04 May 2022. ArchDaily.

