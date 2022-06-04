We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Cachóns Passive House / ARROKABE Arquitectos

Cachóns Passive House / ARROKABE Arquitectos

Save this project
Cachóns Passive House / ARROKABE Arquitectos

© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz+ 44

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
Spain
  • Architects: ARROKABE Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  203
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Díaz Díaz
  • Lead Architects : Óscar Andrés Quintela, Iván Andrés Quintela
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cachóns is a single-family house certified with the passive house standard that is part of a plot designed to be managed under a permacultural model, located in a small village that still maintains a strong rural character.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The position and shape of the house respond both to efficiency reasons and to its relationship with the space of the village and the management of the farm. The resulting building seeks the ideal orientation according to the views, levels of sunlight, and prevailing winds, presenting a single window to the north, necessary for optimal natural ventilation. To the northeast is the covered exterior volume that extends the volume of the house and houses the garage and, on a mezzanine, the space for storage workshop.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Sections 01
Sections 01
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The house is gabled and has been built with a light frame and wooden roof structure with flat ceramic tile cladding. For the living and passage areas, which are more protected from the cycles of water and sun, heat-treated pine wood has been used. Both types of cladding are placed on a double wooden lathing and generate a ventilated air chamber throughout the envelope. The interior floor slabs are made of local laminated eucalyptus wood. A glass volume protected from rain and direct sunlight resolves the transition to the more productive area of the plot and the garage-workshop.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

On the down floor, the house consists of an apartment with a living-kitchen-dining room, two bedrooms, a hallway-dressing room and a toilet. The tight dimensions are combined with a geometry that allows an efficient distribution, and an important use of natural light throughout the day. On the lower deck, an unnamed space, with natural light at ground level, serves for the moment as a reading and yoga area and, perhaps in the future, as a master bedroom, guest room (or rooms), play or study area...

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The area of the plot located to the south hosts a meadow area, one for fruit trees, and a bower built with recovered feet of granite stone and traditional wire fencing, where vegetation will be installed that will sift the relationship with the road in the space adjacent to the living-dining room.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Sections 03
Sections 03
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

A small structure is attached to the house in front of the living room and kitchen, and serves as a support for the solar panels, awnings and the grape vine that will eventually invade and shade it in summer allowing maximum solar gain in the cold seasons.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

To the north, the plot hosts a small "edible forest", a vegetable garden, a greenhouse, and a paved area that gives access to the garage and the storage workshop located above it.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Details
Details
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Water management organizes the layout of paths and terraces and generates two elements that help to define the property; a small pond with natural purification and a canal, also with purification functions, which crosses the plot and is hidden when passing near the house.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ARROKABE Arquitectos
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainability & Green DesignSpain
Cite: "Cachóns Passive House / ARROKABE Arquitectos" [Casa Cachóns - Passivhaus / ARROKABE Arquitectos] 04 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981178/cachons-passive-house-arrokabe-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream