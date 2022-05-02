We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Retail Interiors
  Japan
  Moln Store / CASE-REAL

Moln Store / CASE-REAL

Moln Store / CASE-REAL

© Daisuke Shima

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Tokyo, Japan
  Architects: CASE-REAL
  Area: 49
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Daisuke Shima
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Mattiazzi, Forbo, HIKARI, Kvadrat, ModuleX
  Planting plan: GREENETTA, Yuko Takaura
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Text description provided by the architects. The interior design project for the travel brand "moln". The word "moln" derives from the Swedish word meaning "cloud," and reflects the desire to be a presence that is softly felt anywhere on earth, changing with place, time and air, just like those clouds that hover in the sky when one suddenly looks upwards on a journey. In response to this brand concept, we believed that a contrasting space that is both light yet strong like the ground would be a good place to receive the light products of "moln" (=cloud).

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Plan
Plan
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

The materials used for the space were natural materials with subdued colors, such as stone with a roughened surface in light tones, gray linoleum, and fabrics. moln's products are developed based on earth colors, inspired by nature, thus we considered colors and materials that would fit well as a background for the products. In addition, the stone was applied not only to a part of the floor, but also to most of the walls and display stands, and by taking advantage of the low ceiling and semi-basement nature of the store, a cave-like space with adequate brightness was created.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

The store functions consist only of display stands along the walls, a central bench and presentation counter, and a desk at the back of the store. Despite the limited space, we aimed to create a relaxing lounge-like space by arranging the functions in a spacious manner. A large mirror on one side of the store allows customers to try the suitcases while actually walking through the store. The global COVID crisis has made it difficult for people to travel freely, hence "moln" was launched with a wish for the day when people will be able to travel around the world again. We expect that the products and space together will transmit the brand's vision and a new sense of values for travel.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Tokyo, Japan

CASE-REAL
Product

Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design Retail Interiors Japan
Cite: "Moln Store / CASE-REAL" 02 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981160/moln-store-case-real> ISSN 0719-8884
