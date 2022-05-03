PINOCCHIO Gelato and Coffee Shop / WARP AND WOOF

+ 15

City : 42 Sapyeong-daero 22-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Country : South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Pinocchio is a handmade gelato restaurant located in Seorae Village, where the largest number of French people live in Seoul. The client wanted to have a variety of conversations with the local people, starting with the story of what kind of ingredients they made, not just giving gelato to customers. And it is said that the warm atmosphere restaurant that the client used to go to as a child remains a good memory until now, and Pinocchio also hoped it would be a warm memory for the residents for a long time.

We thought about what else could be considered other than color as a condition of the space that feels warm. First, because the current location of Pinocchio is northward, we used lights inside the facade made of punching plates so that people passing by can always feel warm and subtle light. Second, we wanted to round off the door handles and corners of the furniture that the customer was touching for the first time, and to convey a visually soft feeling. Third, rather than looking at each other in a narrow space, we designed a diagonal table that is easier to sit around and have a light conversation.

Finally, the existing building has been well preserved for many years in a quiet neighborhood and creating a new space that blends well with these buildings was a big design context. I chose the color and material of the interior to be one with the old brick feeling of the building.

The interior is a very small space, so rather than the way the walls are built, the layout of the furniture was appropriately used. The furniture was composed of diagonal lines, not straight lines, to naturally divide the space where the customer stayed and the space where the flow of human traffic. In this space, I hoped that the various acts of people visiting this place would make the space vibrant and various.