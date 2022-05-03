We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. PINOCCHIO Gelato and Coffee Shop / WARP AND WOOF

PINOCCHIO Gelato and Coffee Shop / WARP AND WOOF

Save this project
PINOCCHIO Gelato and Coffee Shop / WARP AND WOOF

© Kim Donggyu© Kim Donggyu© Kim Donggyu© Kim Donggyu+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
42 Sapyeong-daero 22-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea, South Korea
  • Architects: WARP AND WOOF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kim Donggyu
  • City : 42 Sapyeong-daero 22-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea
  • Country : South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Text description provided by the architects. Pinocchio is a handmade gelato restaurant located in Seorae Village, where the largest number of French people live in Seoul. The client wanted to have a variety of conversations with the local people, starting with the story of what kind of ingredients they made, not just giving gelato to customers. And it is said that the warm atmosphere restaurant that the client used to go to as a child remains a good memory until now, and Pinocchio also hoped it would be a warm memory for the residents for a long time.

Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

We thought about what else could be considered other than color as a condition of the space that feels warm. First, because the current location of Pinocchio is northward, we used lights inside the facade made of punching plates so that people passing by can always feel warm and subtle light. Second, we wanted to round off the door handles and corners of the furniture that the customer was touching for the first time, and to convey a visually soft feeling. Third, rather than looking at each other in a narrow space, we designed a diagonal table that is easier to sit around and have a light conversation.

Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Finally, the existing building has been well preserved for many years in a quiet neighborhood and creating a new space that blends well with these buildings was a big design context. I chose the color and material of the interior to be one with the old brick feeling of the building.

Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu
Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

The interior is a very small space, so rather than the way the walls are built, the layout of the furniture was appropriately used. The furniture was composed of diagonal lines, not straight lines, to naturally divide the space where the customer stayed and the space where the flow of human traffic. In this space, I hoped that the various acts of people visiting this place would make the space vibrant and various.

Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:42 Sapyeong-daero 22-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WARP AND WOOF
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "PINOCCHIO Gelato and Coffee Shop / WARP AND WOOF" 03 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981152/pinocchio-gelato-and-coffee-shop-warp-and-woof> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream