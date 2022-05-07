We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential
  Portugal
  Intendente 57 Building / Ana Costa, arquitectura e design Ida

Intendente 57 Building / Ana Costa, arquitectura e design Ida

Intendente 57 Building / Ana Costa, arquitectura e design Ida

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential
Lisboa, Portugal
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located at Largo do Intendente 57, this renovation project gave the building back its residential use, ensuring a more permanent one which contributed to the revitalization of this neighborhood. This area of the city had been abandoned for a long time, resulting in the degradation of many buildings.

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Section
Section
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

In this case, the building interior had already been fully demolished and only the West and South facades remained.  This renovation was considered essential for the composition of the consolidated image of the “Largo”- Square of Intendente. For the new construction, a U-shaped layout was proposed, consisting of a central volume in direct relation to the existing facade to the West and two lateral volumes, one to the north and the other to the south, facing the stairs of “Beco do Benformoso”. These volumes enclose a space of gardens and patios maintaining the natural scopes of the terrain.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

In the same way that the design of the original facade was maintained, keeping as many characterizing elements as possible (such as spans, finishing materials, stonework, cornices, and balusters), the design of the new facade also intends to create a language that was not dissonant with the rest of the building.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

Therefore, and because the eastward orientation made it natural, a metal structure front was created to support the new balconies and access galleries to the apartments, as well as function as a shade element. In addition to being something characteristic of Lisbon's backyards, this reticulated structure makes it possible to establish the relationship between the new construction and the existing facades.

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

Regarding the roofs, it is proposed to maintain the original gable morphology, in the red clay tile.

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

The functional organization of this set was developed based on a program of 49 small typologies with areas between 80m2 and 120 m2.

South elevation
South elevation

It is important to mention that access to the apartments located on the 0th floor is made directly from the street, to keep within maintaining the characterization of the doors, therefore enhancing the relationship with the street.

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

The remaining typologies are distributed over the other floors, taking advantage of the differences in height of the surroundings, creating duplex typologies that allow better use of these relationships. In the typologies, this dimension of the “volume” allows for a perception of more space.

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Largo do Intendente 57, Lisboa - Portugal

About this office
Ana Costa, arquitectura e design Ida
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialPortugal
"Intendente 57 Building / Ana Costa, arquitectura e design Ida" 07 May 2022. ArchDaily.

