World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Grey Palace Residence / Axial Studio

Grey Palace Residence / Axial Studio

Grey Palace Residence / Axial Studio

© MWP (Mario Wibowo)

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Axial Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :MWP (Mario Wibowo)
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dharmawan, Frans Setiabudi
  • Lead Architect : Ferdy Tan
  • Main Contractor : Sanjaya Konstruksi
© MWP (Mario Wibowo)
© MWP (Mario Wibowo)

Text description provided by the architects. Grey Palace is located in the suburbs of Yogyakarta, Indonesia. It is surrounded by Paddy fields, which makes the view the main focus of this house. The house consists of two floors, which are zoned as public and private areas. The three primary areas pantry, dining and living room are located on the 2nd floor, while the private area is on the first. The purpose of the public area on the 2nd floor was to create an outdoor terrace living so that people can experience the surrounding views with a higher perspective. In spite of the public area being located on the 2nd floor, the main entrance was designed with a foyer that acts as a transition between public and private access.

© MWP (Mario Wibowo)
© MWP (Mario Wibowo)
Plan - First Floor
Plan - First Floor
© MWP (Mario Wibowo)
© MWP (Mario Wibowo)
Plan - Second Floor
Plan - Second Floor
© MWP (Mario Wibowo)
© MWP (Mario Wibowo)

The design of this house was focused on elements that create a tropical-earthy tone, such as wood, stone, and concrete. The facade was designed with solid elements to give privacy and safety to the house, because of its location. Upon entering the private area, there is a courtyard that is designed for a large lawn filled with many tropical plants and a pool that acts as the attraction of this house. The pool is designed to be connected to a public area with outdoor stairs.

© MWP (Mario Wibowo)
© MWP (Mario Wibowo)

The second pathway which is designed to be a public area can be accessed from long stairs that lead to the main entrance. As we enter the house, there is a foyer that connects the pantry, working room and service access. The living-dining area is designed to have an open plan with transparent elements so that people can enjoy the surrounding view.

© MWP (Mario Wibowo)
© MWP (Mario Wibowo)

Axial Studio
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Grey Palace Residence / Axial Studio" 01 May 2022. ArchDaily.
