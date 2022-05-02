Sao Paulo House / Searle Puga Arquitectos

+ 31

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 5382 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Pedro Kok

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Art des caves , Concresteel , França Marcenaria , Metalferco , Punto , Securit , Tecno System

Lead Architects : Rodrigo Searle, Marcela Puga

Text description provided by the architects. Dwelling implies movement and stillness. In this house, we wanted to give the same hierarchy to both the places of passage and those of permanence, arranged around or through different patios and gardens.

The volume is hermetic towards the street, only highlighting a glazed body that acts as a lamp in the neighborhood. The property is accessed through a hard patio with a reflecting pool, with black concrete walls that highlight the color of the vegetation.

Once inside, a square patio with a wild green garden works as a vertical connector around which the spaces of the house are arranged. The perimeter of this courtyard can be traversed without interruption on both floors. The circulation as a space for contemplation, together with the common use areas, are connected to each other with sliding doors, allowing free passage through them and integrating as needed.

In this scheme, the ladder extended along the entire side takes a leading role. Towards the outside, like a glazed bar, and towards the inside, articulating the circulation that linearly connects the first floor with the second, until reaching the roof, where it ends in a covered terrace over the neighborhood; further, a stone jacuzzi surrounded by vegetation, an oasis of tranquility