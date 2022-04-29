We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Bruz Utopia Housing / Champenois Architectes

Bruz Utopia Housing / Champenois Architectes

Bruz Utopia Housing / Champenois Architectes
© Philippe Piron
© Philippe Piron

© Philippe Piron

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Bruz, France
  Landscape Architect : David Besson-Girard
  Fluids Consultants : Icofluides
  Client : Groupe Launay
  Principal Use : 87 rent-to-own flats and a sheltered garden
  Construction Economist : Cabinet Lemonnier
  City : Bruz
  Country : France
© Philippe Piron
© Philippe Piron

Text description provided by the architects. The UTOPIA residence is a new address in the town of Bruz, located on the edge of the Herverie park, a stone's throw from the town center. It is a quiet building set on the slope of the land, a large vessel whose bow, open to the public garden, invites the residents to enter an interior world sheltered by a glass roof.

© Philippe Piron
© Philippe Piron
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Philippe Piron
© Philippe Piron

Here, you can walk on gangways suspended from the treetops, talk to your neighbors about the tomatoes ripening in the communal garden on the roof, and watch the Bruz landscape while sheltered from the weather.

© Philippe Piron
© Philippe Piron
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Here, natural light is everywhere, even in the car park, and vegetation is present on every floor, even on the roof.

© Philippe Piron
© Philippe Piron

In the flats, residents always benefit from a double exposure providing sunshine and nice views, and a large balcony protected by white glazing. On the roof, you can enjoy winter and summer gardens, which light up at night like lanterns to liven up the town's skyline.

© Philippe Piron
© Philippe Piron

Project location

Address: 4 Rue des Planches, 35170 Bruz, France

Cite: "Bruz Utopia Housing / Champenois Architectes" 29 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981045/bruz-utopia-housing-champenois-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884
