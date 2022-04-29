We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  Group Home on Hilltop / SOGO AUD

Group Home on Hilltop / SOGO AUD

+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Community
Hachioji, Japan
  • Architects: SOGO AUD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Hansgrohe, Daiko, Architectural Yamade, Cera Trading, LIXIL　, Morinomado, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architects : Akira Sogo, Mami Sogo
  • Architectural Design : Akane Fujimori, Konomi Fujiwara
  • Structure Engineer : On Studio Structural Engineer Inc., Wataru Shimokubo
  • City : Hachioji
  • Country : Japan
Courtesy of SOGO AUD
Courtesy of SOGO AUD

Welfare develops Community, and Community develops Welfare. Built on a hilltop-looking Mt. Fuji, this is a group home for people with intellectual disabilities, under a big umbrella where everyone in the area can easily gather.  The operator is trying to make a new welfare facility that is deeply rooted in the local community, by operating this not only as a group home, but also as a children's cafeteria, a meeting place for senior clubs, and an evacuation place.  To that end, architecture sought a way of building that would foster connections with the surrounding area beyond the site boundaries.  

Courtesy of SOGO AUD
Courtesy of SOGO AUD
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of SOGO AUD
Courtesy of SOGO AUD

The site faces a quiet alley with no through traffic, and the deep eaves made of a hybrid structure of wood and steel integrate the common space inside the building with the surrounding environment of the site, creating a rich expanse.  The wide entrance under the eaves is a place for residents to take off their shoes at their own pace, and a trick for local people to stop by with their shoes on their walks and spontaneously become familiar with this facility.  

Courtesy of SOGO AUD
Courtesy of SOGO AUD
Section 1
Section 1
Courtesy of SOGO AUD
Courtesy of SOGO AUD

From spring to autumn, large eaves catch the wind that blows up the hills, and refreshing air always flows through the common areas with high ceilings.  In winter, the floor heating gently warms the space.  In contrast to the open common space, the height of the windows and floor of the private rooms has been finely adjusted so that privacy can be kept while maintaining the view. 

Courtesy of SOGO AUD
Courtesy of SOGO AUD

A series of awning windows like a cruise ship not only gives a sense of security to the private rooms but is also a device for residents who want a calm life without having to panic even in the sudden rain.  It is equipped with a rainwater tank, a hand pump, an emergency generator, and a gas/electricity stove for cooking so that it can be used as a welfare shelter in the event of a disaster.  By using rainwater for the vegetable fields set up on the site, it is planned to make the best use of disaster prevention equipment on a daily basis with enjoyment.

Courtesy of SOGO AUD
Courtesy of SOGO AUD

Project gallery

About this office
SOGO AUD
Office
Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesPublic ArchitectureCommunityJapan
Cite: "Group Home on Hilltop / SOGO AUD" 29 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981031/group-home-on-hilltop-sogo-aud> ISSN 0719-8884
