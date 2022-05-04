Decompression Area: Ideas for Leisure and Rest Environments in the Office

Save this picture! Escritório Sede Pravaler / Estudio Guto Requena. Photo: © Fran Parente

Even before we got used to remote work, some offices were already concerned about the well-being of their teams and how to attract new talent to work in their physical spaces. In this context, the decompression rooms had already become fundamental parts of the architectural program to demonstrate that the company is concerned with encouraging people to live together, relieving everyday pressure and bringing moments of pleasure during the workday. Currently, when many have already returned to the offices, environments like this have become increasingly essential to ensure the well-being of the employee, as well as improve their performance.

Therefore, we've put together some ways to think about decompression zones, which usually stand out from the rest of the office. They provide a playful environment and experiences that take the team's mind to another place, housing a space for games, sports practice or a quieter space for introspective moments. The possibilities are diverse and the important thing is to provide quality and mental rest moments. The possibilities are diverse and the important thing is to provide quality and mental rest moments.

Open Spaces

Outdoors or not, what matters is having a feeling of spaciousness where your head can rest. Thinking about spaces that take your mind off the office scene and take your eyes off different horizons is one of the ways to relieve stress and bring the body to the present, reducing the anxiety that a computer screen can provide.

Save this picture! Kientruc o Office / KIENTRUC O. Photo: © Hiroyuki Oki

Save this picture! Walmart Sao Paulo / Estudio Guto Requena. Photo: © Fran Parente

Play and Entertainment Areas

"Laughter is the best medicine", despite sounding like popular wisdom, laughter is scientifically proven to be a great factor in strengthening the immune system and also reducing stress. Therefore, investing in spaces where you can put your worries aside for a few moments during the day to focus on your own well-being helps to fight future problems, such as occupational burnout.

Save this picture! FinUp Office Design / hyperSity. Photo: Courtesy of hyperSity

Save this picture! Área Social Sede Nubank / SuperLimão. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba

Coffee, Snacks and Joy

Perhaps one of the most classic methods of decompression is the "coffee time". Rooted in the Brazilian culture, the moment of having a coffee is essential to reorganize ideas in your head and break with the repetitive processes that a workday can have. Therefore, investing in the quality of the pantry or, at least, in a space where it is possible to sit away from the desk itself, can be of great help to relax your head and, thus, increase creativity.

Save this picture! Agência 35 / Galeria Arquitetos. Photo: © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Escritório Sede Pravaler / Estudio Guto Requena. Photo: © Fran Parente

Sports Practice

It is not news to anyone that playing sports is essential to reduce stress. But in addition, it also serves to increase self-confidence, improve concentration, stimulate cognitive activities and, depending on the sport, can teach about teamwork. From yoga to basketball, there's a lot to be gained along with a good physical condition and less body aches.

Save this picture! EDP Business Park / IT'S Informov. Photo: © Ana Mello

Save this picture! Agência Master + So What / numa arquitetos + Studio Juliano Monteiro. Photo: © Eduardo Macarios

Space Versatility

There is not always enough area to create a specific decompression room, but that does not mean that the idea of this space must be ignored. It is possible to equip other areas and idle corners with sofas, armchairs, plants, elements that provide a rest area, but that can also be used for work such as meetings or areas of concentration, away from other colleagues.