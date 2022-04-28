We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Balbek Bureau Develops Temporary Housing Scheme for Displaced Ukrainians

Since the beginning of the war, over 7.1 million people have been internally displaced within Ukraine. In response to this growing humanitarian crisis, Kyiv-based practice Balbek Bureau has developed a modular temporary housing system that aims to provide a dignified dwelling to internally displaced Ukrainians. RE:Ukraine is designed to adapt to different types of terrain and settlement density while being deployed in a short time frame. While the project was intended for areas of Ukraine that are not under fire, the framework can also accommodate refugees abroad.

+ 12

Courtesy of balbek bureau
Courtesy of balbek bureau

The project uses a basic 6.6 by 3.3 meters module that can accommodate private rooms, communal spaces for cooking, sanitary amenities or common areas. The modules are grouped in larger, self-sufficient residential structures, which can, in turn, form neighborhoods complemented by playgrounds and green areas. According to the architects, the resulting settlement can accommodate more than 8,000 people.

Courtesy of balbek bureau
Courtesy of balbek bureau

Slava Balbek, Architect and Founder CEO at balbek bureau explains that "RE:Ukraine is a modular town system for temporarily displaced people. The project's goal is to maintain a dignified lifestyle for people who have been forced to leave their homes. The system is designed to be implemented in a short timeframe: residents can move into the town in 2-3 months from the beginning of construction. The 'constructor' system is easy to adapt to different types of terrain, site shapes, and settlement density."

The initiative has gained momentum, enlisting the support of officials, architects and companies. Several companies are ready to start the production of the construction system, developed in 3 options: wood frame, SIP panels and sandwich panels. At the same time, Chernivtsi City Council has announced the construction of a temporary settlement centre under the RE:Ukraine framework and other settlements are under discussion in Uzhhorod, Ternopil, Tyachiv, and Kyiv.

Courtesy of balbek bureau
Courtesy of balbek bureau
Courtesy of balbek bureau
Courtesy of balbek bureau
Courtesy of balbek bureau
Courtesy of balbek bureau

Cite: Andreea Cutieru. " Balbek Bureau Develops Temporary Housing Scheme for Displaced Ukrainians" 28 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980964/balbek-bureau-develops-temporary-housing-scheme-for-displaced-ukrainians> ISSN 0719-8884

