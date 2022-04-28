We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  University
  Norway
  Gjøvik University College / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Gjøvik University College / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Gjøvik University College / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg+ 25

  Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Norway
  Start & Completion Date : 2015 - 2017
  Country : Norway
© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg
© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg

Text description provided by the architects. The building for Gjøvik University College is a learning arena for knowledge and education. The project ties in with the existing learning environment of the university college and provides opportunities for the merging with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg
© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg
© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg
© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg

Through a simple geometry, the 5-story building creates a dialogue with the existing structures of the established institution. Its orientation and footprint allow for further expansions. The vertical open circulation defines the heart of the building and contributes to positive interaction and collaboration between the users.

© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg
© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg
© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg

The building consists of workshops and labs on the ground floor, classrooms and auditorium on the first through third floors, and administration on the top story. Walkways to the adjacent buildings provide connections for the students and staff to access the shared auditorium and classrooms.

© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg
© Trond Isaksen - Statsbygg

Project location

Address:Gjøvik Municipality, Norway

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityNorway
Cite: "Gjøvik University College / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter" 28 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980954/gjovik-university-college-reiulf-ramstad-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884
