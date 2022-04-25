Last Days to Submit Your Work to the Architectural Visualization Awards

Until this Friday, April 29th at 23:59 EST you can submit your work for the second edition of the ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Awards. For us, visualizations have become a powerful tool that has helped us to think without limits about the design of our future cities, buildings, and structures. This is one of the reasons why we decided to launch this competition: to find the best talent from around the world and discover who is setting trends with their work and aesthetics, helping us to visualize the future of architecture.

For this new edition, in the spirit of being at the forefront of architectural visualization, we have partnered with Enscape. To explore the latest in real-time rendering, each participant will have the option to use Enscape’s free 14-day trial during the submission period.

Save this picture! Northern Wisps by Bartosz Domiczek. Past Exterior Category - Jury Winner.

Send us your work and be part of the second edition of the ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Awards.

All finalists and winners will be widely published by ArchDaily. Winners for the Real-Time rendering category (Popular and Jury) will receive an Enscape 1-year license.

Save this picture! Lost in Melbourne by by Li Han and Hu Yan, Vicky Lam and RMIT University students . Past Conceptual Category - Jury Winner.

Submissions Guidelines

All entries must be received by April 29, 23:59 EST

Images must be submitted as a .jpg

Visualizations must be original and suitable for publication on ArchDaily.

You may submit a maximum of five (5) entries.

You are required to submit the year in which you produced the visualization.

If the visualization was done by more than one person, you must specify all names in the "Author(s) Name(s)" section of the entry form.

Each entry has a fee of $20.00 USD. (After submitting, you will receive an email with the payment instructions)

By entering this contest you agree to allow ArchDaily to publish your visualization on ArchDaily and its related sites.

All questions should be sent through our contact form.

Save this picture! Inner Garden by Tsimailo Lyashenko Partners. Past Interior Category - Popular Vote Winner.

The ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Awards is proudly presented by Enscape, the most intuitive real-time rendering and virtual reality plugin for Revit, SketchUp, Rhino, Archicad, and Vectorworks. Enscape plugs directly into your modeling software, giving you an integrated design and visualization workflow.

To integrate real-time visualization into your design workflow, visit Enscape3d.com and sign up for a free trial.