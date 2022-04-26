We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Under the Willow Tree House / Objekt Architecten

Under the Willow Tree House / Objekt Architecten

Save this project
Under the Willow Tree House / Objekt Architecten

© Bert Vereecke Photography© Bert Vereecke Photography© Bert Vereecke Photography© Bert Vereecke Photography+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ninove, Belgium
  • Architects: Objekt Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bert Vereecke Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Buderus, Ginger Ceramics, Isoproc, Katzbeck
  • Lead Architects : Niels Van der Straeten, Dries Van Nieuwenbergh, Mahir Yavas
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bert Vereecke Photography
© Bert Vereecke Photography
Save this picture!
© Bert Vereecke Photography
© Bert Vereecke Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The first idea was to renovate their previous home. But it just so happened that a week after their first meeting at our office, our customers were able to buy the home of their dreams: old holiday home at the highest point of the village, in the midst of the countryside. Apart from the phenomenal views, the plot has an extra asset: a beautiful weeping willow.

Save this picture!
© Bert Vereecke Photography
© Bert Vereecke Photography
Save this picture!
Ground floor
Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Bert Vereecke Photography
© Bert Vereecke Photography

The structure of the old house from 1904 was maintained as much as possible, in order to preserve the character of the facade. The traditional Flemish rear extension was replaced by a new structure, fitting into its casing as if it were lipstick. The new volume was clad with black tiles, both on the façade and on the roof, which blends in nicely with the original brickwork. The design also took into account the client’s wishes, namely four bedrooms, a studio for the owner, who is a professional ceramist, an open-plan living kitchen, and the connection between the garden and house.

Save this picture!
© Bert Vereecke Photography
© Bert Vereecke Photography
Save this picture!
© Bert Vereecke Photography
© Bert Vereecke Photography

In the choice of materials, the ecological aspect was extremely important. Together with the contractor PUUR-bouwen & Giant Projects, among others, all the options were discussed and balanced. From the many bio-ecological possibilities, the choice fell on hemp lime as insulation material in the walls and on cellulose flakes as roof insulation. Inside, the walls are finished with loam plaster and, for the bathroom, a water-repellent lime plaster, tadelakt, was chosen. The load-bearing floors are made of wood that remains visible, and the kitchen is made of block boards with doors made of formwork material. These choices contribute to a warm feel and a healthy indoor climate.

Save this picture!
© Bert Vereecke Photography
© Bert Vereecke Photography

The exterior joinery, installed by Mondian from Zonhove, is made in Austria. On the outside, the windows were given an aluminum finish in a deep black color to match the chosen cladding. On the inside, they were given a wooden finish, which in turn matches the clay plaster. Triple glazing, a heat pump with a borehole heat exchanger, and a type D ventilation system with heat recovery must ensure maximum climate efficiency in the house.

Save this picture!
© Bert Vereecke Photography
© Bert Vereecke Photography
Save this picture!
© Bert Vereecke Photography
© Bert Vereecke Photography

The 4,500 m2 plot on which the house was built was not paved over unnecessarily. The parking spaces, for example, are finished with a gravel lawn and the steps to the front door and the studio appear to be floating over the bee-friendly front garden. The rest of the garden has been kept natural and will evolve together with the family. In the meantime, the client has already installed an outdoor bath and the garden has been given a fruit-picking maze. The result is an ecological house in which the residents can live and work in a beautiful, green setting, thanks to the large windows, and in which, when the weather is good, you can imagine yourself in Provence.

Save this picture!
© Bert Vereecke Photography
© Bert Vereecke Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Objekt Architecten
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "Under the Willow Tree House / Objekt Architecten" 26 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980752/under-the-willow-tree-house-objekt-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job