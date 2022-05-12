We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Rehabilitation of Duplex Housing / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos

Rehabilitation of Duplex Housing / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos

Rehabilitation of Duplex Housing / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos

© Héctor Santos Díez

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Vigo, Spain
© Héctor Santos Díez
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in an industrial warehouse and is developed at two heights. The project does not vary the volume, it focuses on an interior intervention. 

© Héctor Santos Díez
© Héctor Santos Díez
Maintaining the current access, the first floor is released forming a large living-dining room with an attached kitchen that opens onto the terrace, to which it has access. Near the entrance, there is an auxiliary bedroom, a bathroom, and a laundry room. The living room is connected to the upper floor by a spiral staircase that leads to a small living area above it. On this floor, there are three bedrooms, one of them with a dressing room, and two bathrooms, as well as a small storage room that takes advantage of the non-inhabitable space below the roof. 

© Héctor Santos Díez
The original structure is maintained by opening the large double-height opening above the living room and adding the structure of the staircase and roof with a metal structure. 

© Héctor Santos Díez
© Héctor Santos Díez
Upper Floor Plan
Section
© Héctor Santos Díez
The large terrace is the roof of the nave on which the house is placed, a house that belonged to the family that worked in said workshop, something very common in Galicia.

© Héctor Santos Díez
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain

About this office
Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Rehabilitation of Duplex Housing / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos" [Rehabilitación de vivienda dúplex / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos] 12 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980670/rehabilitation-of-duplex-housing-ansede-quintans-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

