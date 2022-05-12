Rehabilitation of Duplex Housing / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos

+ 21

Arquitectos A Cargo : Cristina Ansede, Alberto Quintáns

City : Vigo

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in an industrial warehouse and is developed at two heights. The project does not vary the volume, it focuses on an interior intervention.

Maintaining the current access, the first floor is released forming a large living-dining room with an attached kitchen that opens onto the terrace, to which it has access. Near the entrance, there is an auxiliary bedroom, a bathroom, and a laundry room. The living room is connected to the upper floor by a spiral staircase that leads to a small living area above it. On this floor, there are three bedrooms, one of them with a dressing room, and two bathrooms, as well as a small storage room that takes advantage of the non-inhabitable space below the roof.

The original structure is maintained by opening the large double-height opening above the living room and adding the structure of the staircase and roof with a metal structure.

The large terrace is the roof of the nave on which the house is placed, a house that belonged to the family that worked in said workshop, something very common in Galicia.