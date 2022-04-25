Concéntrico 08 Announces the Winning Projects for Plaza Escuelas Trevijano, Viña Lanciano + Quinta Do Seixo and Obispo Bustamante

Save this picture! Una Mesa / AAA (Alejandro Lobo, Elías Martínez Ojeda, Federico Rodríguez). Image Cortesía de Concéntrico 08

From the 1st to the 6th of September 2022, the eighth edition of the International Architecture and Design Festival of Logroño, called Concéntrico, will take place, which invites us once a year to reflect on the urban environment and the city. Through installations, workshops, exhibitions, meetings and activities, it offers the opportunity to explore the city thinking about new collective uses that strengthen the character of community within public spaces.

The festival called for three competitions and the calls involved the design of the pavilion in the Plaza Escuelas Trevijano as well as the interventions in Viña Lanciano (La Rioja, Spain) + Quinta do Seixo (Douro, Portugal) and in Obispo Bustamante Street. A total of 446 entries were received, among which the jury defined three winners and decided to highlight a series of finalists due to the quality of the work achieved.

The jury was composed of Iñaqui Carnicero, General Director of Urban Agenda and Architecture of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda; Marta Rincón, Head of Visual Arts, Architecture and Design at Acción Cultural Española; Iker Gil, Founder and Director, MAS Studio and MAS Context - Executive Director, SOM Foundation; Marta Vall-llossera, President of CSCAE; Amaya Cebrián, Marketing Director of Bodegas LAN; Mafalda Guedes, Sustainability and Brand Manager at Sogrape; Ángel Carrero, President of the Board of Trustees of the Cultural Foundation of the Architects of La Rioja and Dean of the Official Association of Architects of La Rioja; Rebeca Castellano, Coordinator of Visual Arts and Humanities at Goethe-Institut Madrid; Aurora León, Head of the Interior Design Department of the School of Design of La Rioja; and Javier Peña, Director of the Festival.

The winning projects are presented below:

Pavilion in the Escuelas Trevijano Square

One Table

AAA (Alejandro Lobo, Elías Martínez Ojeda, Federico Rodríguez) / Uruguay

Save this picture! Una Mesa de AAA (Alejandro Lobo, Elías Martínez Ojeda, Federico Rodríguez) / Uruguay. Pabellón - Pavilion / Plaza Escuelas Trevijano. Image Cortesía de Concéntrico 08

Description of the project. The idea of the pavilion tries to rescue the essence of the long journey by highlighting the value of the collective meeting in a collective space. It consists of a large table, which represents a simple code to recognise, a raised plane that envelops the tree in connection with the double sculpture. The pavilion absorbs the celebration in its entirety, highlighting a look into the interior of the event. As the table is the support for the exhibitions, a dialogue is constructed between inside and outside. The installation dominates the place, reconfigures it and intervenes in the familiar urban landscape, transforming it. It is recognised as a new platform for encounters and uses, a place of coexistence, a generator of the city and community cohesion, built around a familiar geometric figure, the circle. Its nature expresses the absence of hierarchies, through limits formed by an infinite series of points equidistant from one known as the centre. Thus, there is continuity in the path of its infinite edge.

Save this picture! Una Mesa / AAA (Alejandro Lobo, Elías Martínez Ojeda, Federico Rodríguez). Image Cortesía de Concéntrico 08

Save this picture! Una Mesa / AAA (Alejandro Lobo, Elías Martínez Ojeda, Federico Rodríguez). Image Cortesía de Concéntrico 08

"The project has been selected for its representative character, proposing a simple piece that enhances the existing elements in the Plaza Escuelas Trevijano. Its architecture, with an emphatic geometry, responds to the use of the pavilion as a landmark of the festival. Its implantation in the location is relevant, proposing a unique strategy in which the tree is integrated and reread in its context."

Interventions in Viña Lanciano + Quinta do Seixo

The Archetype of the house

Collective X (Miguel Iván Hernández Cobos, Katarzyna Dominiak, Eduardo Romero García) / Mexico - Poland

Save this picture! El arquetipo de la casa de Collective X (Miguel Iván Hernández Cobos, Katarzyna Dominiak, Eduardo Romero García) / México - Polonia. Viña Lanciano + Quinta do Seixo. Image Cortesía de Concéntrico 08

Description of the project. The "archetype of the house" is conceived as a protagonist device in the landscape. The shape of the gabled house not only redefines the concept of the archetype but also its surroundings, framing the landscape through the spaces between planes and generating certain modules where the visitor can contemplate the environment individually or collectively. This space seeks to create a reflective and contemplative atmosphere about the contact between man and nature. The central doorway represents an important element that is repeated in all the planes, continuing the dirt path that is found on the property and generating a sensation of continuity and total immersion in the natural atmosphere.

Save this picture! El arquetipo de la casa / Collective X (Miguel Iván Hernández Cobos, Katarzyna Dominiak, Eduardo Romero García). Image Cortesía de Concéntrico 08

Save this picture! El arquetipo de la casa / Collective X (Miguel Iván Hernández Cobos, Katarzyna Dominiak, Eduardo Romero García). Image Cortesía de Concéntrico 08

"The project has been selected for its uniqueness and domestic character in dialogue with the landscape. Its large scale, combined with lightness in its formalisation, incorporates multiple views of the territory. This monumentality in its exterior vision gives rise to small spaces that complete the intervention and its relationship with the context in which it is located."

Intervention in Obispo Bustamante Street

To the table!

Ander López Alberdi - Sarai Olabarrieta Morales / Spain

Save this picture! A la mesa! de Ander López Alberdi - Sarai Olabarrieta Morales / España. Calle Obispo Bustamante. Image Cortesía de Concéntrico 08

Description of the project. Its objective is to accommodate all kinds of situations, being the meeting point of its communities. It is conceived to fulfil several functions such as: to extend the playful space experienced in the neighbourhood courtyard towards Obispo Bustamante street and create a compression of the public space, to invite the passer-by to enter the inner courtyard and enjoy an intimate space in the centre of the city of Logroño and, from its organic design, promote the development of activities such as popular meals, workshops, meetings, talks, etc. It is understood as an organism that the neighbours will conquer.

Save this picture! A la mesa! / Ander López Alberdi - Sarai Olabarrieta Morales. Image Cortesía de Concéntrico 08

Save this picture! A la mesa! / Ander López Alberdi - Sarai Olabarrieta Morales. Image Cortesía de Concéntrico 08

"The project has been selected for its iconic and suggestive character that changes our usual perspective on the relationship between the street, the inner courtyard and the city. A continuous structure that gains strength through its symbolism and versatility, integrating public and private space through its performance, it proposes us to remain and refers us to the imaginary of the domestic."

