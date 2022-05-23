We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. France
  5. Domaine Pierre Cheval Cultural Center / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

Domaine Pierre Cheval Cultural Center / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

© Giaime Meloni© Giaime Meloni© Giaime Meloni© Giaime Meloni+ 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Cultural Center
Hautvillers, France
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

Text description provided by the architects. The site proposes a collection of vernacular architectures: an old chapel, a cellar, steps forming a natural amphitheater, old orchards, and terraced gardens. Besides its central position in the village, the place also offers many views on the wine-growing landscape.

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

The whole presented many singular objects, archipelagos, in their natural context. These architectures already had qualities linked to their anchoring to the site, their history, their traditional conception, and to their hyper materiality.

Courtesy of Jean-Benoît Vetillard Architecture
Courtesy of Jean-Benoît Vetillard Architecture
Courtesy of Jean-Benoît Vetillard Architecture
Courtesy of Jean-Benoît Vetillard Architecture

However the link between the architectural elements and their environment existed only partially, the site had suffered many transformations without consultation, making it lose its link to the landscape.

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

Working on memory, our proposal gives these entities their visibility and their structuring role within the village with sobriety. The chapel regains its autonomy, recessed extensions are grafted to it, assigning it new uses (exhibitions, banquet space, kitchen, storage, sanitary facilities, winter garden). The cellar is rehabilitated, and its new floor is extended to the place; the limit of the place is treated by a concrete seat which draws its end, inviting visitors into the site and allowing them to embrace the whole picture, in a contemplative way.

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

Project location

Address:51160 Hautvillers, France

Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCultural CenterFrance
Cite: "Domaine Pierre Cheval Cultural Center / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture" 23 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980645/domaine-pierre-cheval-cultural-center-jean-benoit-vetillard-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

