We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Cour Saint Cyp Housing / Taillandier Architectes Associés

Cour Saint Cyp Housing / Taillandier Architectes Associés

Save this project
Cour Saint Cyp Housing / Taillandier Architectes Associés

© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Toulouse, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Text description provided by the architects. The Cour Saint Cyp project is the construction of 31 new collective units, situated on the Garonne River’s left bank, in the heart of central Toulouse (Occitanie region, France).

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

The building forms a simple volume situated along rue Joseph Vié, in the historic quarter of St-Cyprien. The project has taken into consideration the urban continuity of the road, with an analysis of the existing façades, in order to emphasize their architectonic elements. Our approach is not to create an architectural event, but to make a subtle insertion that reinterprets the vernacular architectonic elements, in a contemporary way.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

The building is cut by two openings that house the loggias of the apartments and have an anthracite cladding that continues into their ceilings, to accentuate the rhythm made by the three brick volumes on the roadside. We propose a fragmentation of the building’s volume, in relation to the historic houses and buildings of the area. The treatment of the façades is identical in its fenestration— the articulation of the enameled bricks set at 45° —  but is differentiated by three brick colors that further accentuate the three-volume composition.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

The re-established historic urban rhythm rests on a half-level plinth, along the road. This is stone-clad and in the central building, the volume becomes full height to demarcate the main entrance. In this way, the dual aspect ground-floor apartments gain roadside privacy for the bedrooms, while the living areas open onto the private rear garden. The arrangement gives the entrance hall an additional half-level in height, in keeping with the required ‘bourgeois’ status of the building. This central volume has a higher quality in its detailing, with the articulation using enameled bricks at 45° and with the full height stone cladding.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Similarly, to the plinth and main floors, the top floor, treated in zinc, contributes to the distinction between the three volumes. The lateral attic volumes are recessed, relative to the road façade. The central volume attic comes forward to meet the road façade, creating the roof slope belonging to two top-floor apartments. Each loggia and the windows are inserted in anthracite metal frames which create an abstract geometric grid on the façade. This strict contemporary order echoes the classical proportions of the quarter’s 18th-century façades.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Toulouse, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Taillandier Architectes Associés
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsFrance
Cite: "Cour Saint Cyp Housing / Taillandier Architectes Associés" 23 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980604/cour-saint-cyp-housing-taillandier-architectes-associes> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job