Timraron 1118 Cabin / NUDE Studio

+ 36

Houses • Sweden Architects: NUDE Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 90 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2018

Photographs Photographs : Anders Ingvartsen

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Velfac Astrids , File Under Pop , Reform CPH , Salvatori fantini Manufacturers :

Architect : Ida Tinning

Country : Sweden

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The architect's own “getaway” is hidden on the heights of Timraro island in Stockholms Archipelago, with an amazing view of the sea from the front and an endless untouched forest as the backyard.

The Villa, inspired by natural shelters, blurs the boundary between indoor and outdoor environments and becomes one with nature with its vast windows facing both ways, framing nature and its seasons. The building's plinth construction has created a floating feeling and made the least possible impact on the existing plot.

Here it is the house that has had to adapt to the environment and not the other way around, which contributes to a nice framing and harmonious feeling. The angled roof creates a spacious and luxurious living environment and together with optimized steel construction enables two spacious sleeping lofts where guests are led to believe they are gazing out on the stars from simple wind shelters. Situated on a slope, the visual experience from the front leaves its beholders with the impression of a discrete wooden frame, while from the back of the house offers a view straight through the house and the sea horizon.

The year-round standard Villa is constructed in timber and glass and is placed on a concrete plinth. The lower level includes two bedrooms, one facing the sea and the other the tranquillity of the forest. The cave-inspired bathroom is darker with a bathtub facing the forest for meditative relaxation. The kitchen island in combination with the built-in sofa adds a dimension to the open plan of the living room, with a fireplace in its heart.

The house is carefully decorated with a mixture of high-quality Scandinavian interior products in combination with customized solutions where spillover materials from construction have been used to a large degree.