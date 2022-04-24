We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Klee Urban Habitat Building / Solo Arquitetos

Klee Urban Habitat Building / Solo Arquitetos

Klee Urban Habitat Building / Solo Arquitetos
© Eduardo Macarios
Apartments
  Project Team : Arthur Felipe Brizola, Franco Luiz Faust, Gabriel Zem Schneider, João Gabriel Kuster Cordeiro, Lucas Aguillera e Shinyashiki, Thiago Augustus Prenholato Alves
© Eduardo Macarios
Text description provided by the architects. The Mossunguê neighborhood in Curitiba is one of the most remarkable results in the history of real estate development in the city, concentrating the highest sales values ​​per square meter. The region, commercially known as Ecoville, is marked mainly by rapid transit roads, isolated buildings, high walls, and little life in the public space.

© Eduardo Macarios
Almost as a counterpoint, José Carolo Street is configured as a quiet street, with smaller buildings and a more friendly urban scale. The site, just one block away from the main traffic roads, exemplifies the contrasts of the still-growing neighborhood.

© Eduardo Macarios
The Klee Urban Habitat consolidates itself as a building of smaller size in relation to the developments in the region. There are only four floors and a mezzanine, housing 23 apartments of different types: one, two, or three bedrooms. On the ground floor, 1-bedroom duplex lofts with access to private gardens generated by the mandatory side setbacks. In the type floors, 2-bedroom apartments that do not have corridors, with the bedrooms positioned on the sides of the plant, allowing for larger rooms and good flexibility for future changes. Along the main facade, 3-bedroom apartments open up to the view of the existing grove in front of the site, thus creating a pleasant backdrop for those residents. Finally, on the top floor, are duplex apartments with two suites, overlooking the whole neighborhood.

© Eduardo Macarios
Plan - Fourth Floor
Plan - Fourth Floor
© Eduardo Macarios
Section
Section
© Eduardo Macarios
Thus, one of the main challenges was the characterization of the volume of a building with such units diversity: the number of openings and the different positions in the plan directly affect the architectural composition. For this reason, the balconies run around the entire length of the apartments, creating a unit for the building and tying up the volume with balconies and movable louvers.

© Eduardo Macarios
In addition to the architectural features, we also designed the building as an urban element, so the relationship between the building and the street was especially considered since the first studies. The building offers the street an open garden in its front setback, balconies on the facade next to the sidewalk, and flower boxes that have become a visual breath and main feature of the building. Kind elements that are so much needed in a neighborhood marked by speed, walls, and developments isolated from the urban condition.

© Eduardo Macarios
Solo Arquitetos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments
Cite: "Klee Urban Habitat Building / Solo Arquitetos" [Edifício Klee Urban Habitat / Solo Arquitetos] 24 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
