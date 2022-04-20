We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House Vaneker / Groothuijse de Boer architecten

© Max Hart Nibbrig

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Enschede, The Netherlands
© Max Hart Nibbrig
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of the allotment of the former military site of Zuidkamp airfield in Enschede. It is characterized by large, existing trees that mark the transition from the street to the site.

© Max Hart Nibbrig
© Max Hart Nibbrig

In response to the deep plot which borders a small pond, the program was brought into a compact L-shaped typology that establishes a clear relationship with the landscape; a forecourt organizes entry to the house under cantilevered canopies, behind the house a wide view opens to the back garden and the surrounding landscape.

© Max Hart Nibbrig
© Max Hart Nibbrig
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The kitchen with its exposed concrete ceiling and adjoining loggia to the back garden stands in a diagonal relationship to the living room. Under a generous pitched roof, the living room and en-suite bedroom face the garden. Upstairs, a large, multifunctional landing provides access to two rooms, each with a different view back onto the landscape. 

© Max Hart Nibbrig
© Max Hart Nibbrig
© Max Hart Nibbrig
© Max Hart Nibbrig
© Max Hart Nibbrig
© Max Hart Nibbrig

The hybrid construction of steel frames with prefabricated wooden infills comes together in details that express the lightness of the house. Clad surfaces occasionally give way to reveal structural elements, offsetting the prefabricated rationality of the building.

© Max Hart Nibbrig
© Max Hart Nibbrig
© Max Hart Nibbrig
© Max Hart Nibbrig

The facade of ventilated plaster panels with aluminum window frames is covered in a textured mineral plaster in a custom soft green color developed specifically for the project. 

Project gallery

Groothuijse de Boer architecten
Cite: "House Vaneker / Groothuijse de Boer architecten" 20 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
