World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Spain
  Sheltered Housing in Taradell / Forgas Arquitectes + Gammarquitectura

Sheltered Housing in Taradell / Forgas Arquitectes + Gammarquitectura

Sheltered Housing in Taradell / Forgas Arquitectes + Gammarquitectura

© Simón García

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Housing
Taradell, Spain
  • Architects: Forgas Arquitectes, Gammarquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Simón García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Breinco, Celenit, Aguilar, Calaf, Sate
  • Lead Architects : Joan Forgas, Dolors Ylla-Català, Mauro Mas
© Simón García
© Simón García

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the construction of 16 sheltered housing units that serve elderly people who may live alone, people with disabilities, or families in situations that may require temporary housing.

© Simón García
© Simón García

The plot, located in the traditional urban expansion area of the town, is between party walls, with a width of 20m, a buildable depth of 15m, and a height of PB+2.

© Simón García
© Simón García

As for the program, the habitats are located on the first floor and on the two first floors, while the common spaces with the dining room and laundry are located on P-1, with an exit to the rear courtyard level.

© Simón García
© Simón García
Plan
Plan
Sección
Sección
© Simón García
© Simón García

The rooms (10 of 36 m2, 5 of 44 m2, and 1 of 61 m2) respond to three different programs, but always follow a similar typology: a common space that integrates a kitchen-dining-living room that distributes the access to the rest of the rooms.

© Simón García
© Simón García

The composition of the facades is based on the recognition of the environment, opting for openings in the form of balconies in order to have planters that give joy to the habitats and life to the street. It is proposed the incorporation of adjustable solar protections for the glazing that allows the sun to shine in winter and avoid it in summer.

© Simón García
© Simón García

Project location

Address:08552 Taradell, Barcelona, Spain

About this office
Forgas Arquitectes
Office
Gammarquitectura
Office
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSpain
Cite: "Sheltered Housing in Taradell / Forgas Arquitectes + Gammarquitectura" [Viviendas tuteladas en Taradell / Forgas Arquitectes + Gammarquitectura] 21 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980366/sheltered-housing-in-taradell-forgas-arquitectes-plus-gammarquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884
