Sheltered Housing in Taradell / Forgas Arquitectes + Gammarquitectura

+ 11

Housing • Taradell, Spain Architects: Forgas Arquitectes, Gammarquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1210 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Simón García

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Breinco Celenit Aguilar , Calaf , Sate Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Joan Forgas, Dolors Ylla-Català, Mauro Mas

Technical Architect : Miquel Sellès Oliva

Structure : Eskubi Turró Arquitectes SLP

Facilities : Aribau 70

City : Taradell

Country : Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the construction of 16 sheltered housing units that serve elderly people who may live alone, people with disabilities, or families in situations that may require temporary housing.

The plot, located in the traditional urban expansion area of the town, is between party walls, with a width of 20m, a buildable depth of 15m, and a height of PB+2.

As for the program, the habitats are located on the first floor and on the two first floors, while the common spaces with the dining room and laundry are located on P-1, with an exit to the rear courtyard level.

The rooms (10 of 36 m2, 5 of 44 m2, and 1 of 61 m2) respond to three different programs, but always follow a similar typology: a common space that integrates a kitchen-dining-living room that distributes the access to the rest of the rooms.

The composition of the facades is based on the recognition of the environment, opting for openings in the form of balconies in order to have planters that give joy to the habitats and life to the street. It is proposed the incorporation of adjustable solar protections for the glazing that allows the sun to shine in winter and avoid it in summer.