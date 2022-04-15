House in Tasmania / Architect George

+ 14

Country : Australia

Text description provided by the architects. House in Tasmania is a new, small dwelling conceived as a contemporary interpretation of a traditional Australian ‘shack’. Inspired by the vernacular of the modest homes that surround the sleepy, coastal site - two twisted pavilions house two bedrooms and two bathrooms for two very creative clients. Located on the outskirts of Hobart, the compact house is less than 90m2 and is designed to capitalise on the beautiful site aspects and views.

Our brief from our clients was to create a unique, low cost home that capitalised on the beautiful site and distant views to Mount Kunanyi. Our clients didn't want a home larger than their needs. The functional brief was to create a flexible, sustainable home with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and outdoors areas with views of the water.

The home is less than 90m2. The best way to build more sustainable homes is to build smaller ones. The house contains a large rainwater tank to allow it to be completely self-sufficient for potable and not potable uses. The passively designed home does not rely on an artificial heating or cooling. Double glazing and highest-quality insulation is used throughout. With the exception of a small amount of electricity used for power and LED lighting, the house is off-grid.