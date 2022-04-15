TQ House / MDarchitects

+ 27

Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: MDarchitects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Minq Bui

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hafele Toto An Cuong Wood , Mitsubishi , Phillips Manufacturers :

Design Team : Nguyen Minh, Nhật Phạm, Phan Duyên

Construction Team : Phan Hùng, Đại Nghĩa, Đông Vũ , Nguyễn Tồn.

City : Ho Chi Minh City

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located at a site measuring 5x16m and sandwiched between two existing houses, the facade faces the small street and the back is another house- a typical townhouse in Vietnamese urban. With 3 generations living in, the owner's requirement focuses on private spaces for each member and public spaces to connect all members during family time. Beside, ventilation should be considered.

A big void is put in the middle of the house as a ventilation pipe for all spaces. Sunlights and winds can get in by the glass roof and aluminum louvers on top. Two small gardens in the middle and the back of the ground floor as green spaces for this house.

The older's bedroom is added on between two gardens on the ground floor, 2 bedrooms for 5 years old-child and parents on the second floor, the living-dinning space is on the first floor as a public space so that all members can come together. Every category space has two sides ventilating to voids or gardens by sliding doors to provide cross-ventilation. A small exercise room open to the garden is on the rooftop where can observe sunlight through the trees in the morning.