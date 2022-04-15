We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. TQ House / MDarchitects

TQ House / MDarchitects

Save this project
TQ House / MDarchitects

© Minq Bui© Minq Bui© Minq Bui© Minq Bui+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: MDarchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Minq Bui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hafele, Toto, An Cuong Wood, Mitsubishi, Phillips
  • Design Team : Nguyen Minh, Nhật Phạm, Phan Duyên
  • Construction Team : Phan Hùng, Đại Nghĩa, Đông Vũ , Nguyễn Tồn.
  • City : Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country : Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located at a site measuring 5x16m and sandwiched between two existing houses, the facade faces the small street and the back is another house- a typical townhouse in Vietnamese urban. With 3 generations living in, the owner's requirement focuses on private spaces for each member and public spaces to connect all members during family time. Beside, ventilation should be considered.

Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
Section Diagram
Section Diagram
Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

A big void is put in the middle of the house as a ventilation pipe for all spaces. Sunlights and winds can get in by the glass roof and aluminum louvers on top. Two small gardens in the middle and the back of the ground floor as green spaces for this house.

Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

The older's bedroom is added on between two gardens on the ground floor, 2 bedrooms for 5 years old-child and parents on the second floor, the living-dinning space is on the first floor as a public space so that all members can come together. Every category space has two sides ventilating to voids or gardens by sliding doors to provide cross-ventilation. A small exercise room open to the garden is on the rooftop where can observe sunlight through the trees in the morning.

Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MDarchitects
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "TQ House / MDarchitects" 15 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980240/tq-house-mdarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job