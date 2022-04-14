Che' Che' House / Javier Puga Estudio

+ 35

Houses • Mérida, Mexico Architects: Javier Puga Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Zaickz Moz

Lead Architects : Benjamin Lyons, Anisa Brook, Eduardo Hermann, Estefanía Montalvo, Luis López, Julia Villagómez, Javier Puga

City : Mérida

Country : Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

“Casa Che’Che” creates cool and shady atmospheres that respond to the climate of Merida. The main intention in thinking and designing this house was to ensure that freshness abounded in every space and that’s how it was born: “Che’Che’” means freshness in Mayan.

Freshness is the main element of design is found in the layout of the house, which allowed us to create patios and gardens for each of the interior spaces, generating currents of air that fill the interior of the house.

We placed the lattice wall on the facade to catch the dominant northern winds, as they rotate in the patios and generate currents of air that enter the house. In the outdoor spaces, water elements were placed that spread a moisturized breeze through the spaces of the house.

The main design intentions were the use of local materials such as stone, sand, and wood, establishing a modular architecture, exploring the composition of shadows from landscape and architectural elements, the extension of the space by means of patios that extend the visual perception of the interior atmosphere, produce significant interior heights to avoid the heat concentration in the habitable part of the space.

We employed natural elements found on site to obtain a comfortable interior temperature through the cross ventilation in all spaces, control of the northern light to illuminate the interior of the house, and water elements that refresh the environment. It is a house designed to live in and feel the freshness that is generated by the shadows that work with the wind of the environment.

On the ground floor, we found the public area, with pedestrian and vehicular access, the toilet, kitchen, laundry area, dining room, living room, patios, and gardens for each of these spaces, and the pool area at the back of the house. On the other hand, the upper floor consists of a private area, where there are three bedrooms, the first has a closet and a private terrace, the second has a closet and could be adapted as a study, and, finally, the master bedroom at the back that has a private bathroom, closet, and balcony overlooking the pool.