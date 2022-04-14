We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. United States
  5. Forty Five NE 41 Street / RoyalByckovas

Forty Five NE 41 Street / RoyalByckovas

Forty Five NE 41 Street / RoyalByckovas

© Robin Hill

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Retail
Miami, United States
  • Design Architects : Ethan Royal, Ruslanas Byckovas
  • Executive Architects : Ethan Royal, Ruslanas Byckovas
  • Mep/ Fp Engineers : Credo
  • City : Miami
  • Country : United States
© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill

Text description provided by the architects. A brand requires a significant, relentless ubiquity to compel its customer base to remain loyal. This notion is embodied in the collection of diverse architectural motifs within Miami’s Design District. Creating architecturally significant projects in an area dense with projects by internationally acclaimed architects is the prime objective for any international retail brand venturing into the cultural nucleus of Miami. It was an objective Royal Byckovas relished.

© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill
Site plan
Site plan

The building located at 45 NE 41 is situated in the heart of Miami’s Design District. Poised between an architectural trifecta, comprising the De La Cruz Art Museum, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and opposite the recently completed Museum Garage. There were significant site constraints as it relates to the bounding properties. Both the ICA and De La Cruz were re-zoned to allow increased lot coverage and height. To rezone the subject property for more favorable zoning allowances would have been a time-consuming and lengthy process. Creative zoning “interpretations” were needed to push the potential of the development.

© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill

Due to the underlying zoning, the building was limited in height to 40’. Through a vigorous challenge of the Miami 21 code parameters, a building height of 45’ was ultimately achieved. By incorporating the additional height afforded by the parapet extension into the overall design of the façade, a taller interior space on the second floor was realized, which overall, translated to a higher quality leasing environment. From an exterior perspective, the subtle height increase ensures the building relates to the taller presence of the adjacent buildings.

© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill

An idea of contradiction permeated initial ideas, settled on total darkness, a simple absence of light and color. Black. The blackness absorbs and eliminates solar reflection, creating a facade that is restorative when measured against the eclectic tapestry of façades within the District.

© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill

Divided by a sequence of black vertical fins and horizontal projections that act as a brise soleil, the south facade reduces sunlight entering the building. In addition, the pattern and orientation of the vertical fins unsettle the conforming square proportion and scale of the building. Overall, an assemblage of 96 vertical fins and exposed slabs are clad in a custom-formed, Sho Shugi Ban-inspired, fiber reinforced plastic; a low-maintenance material that will not fade or deteriorate in the extreme South Florida weather.

© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill

Project location

Address:45 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137, United States

RoyalByckovas
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailUnited States
"Forty Five NE 41 Street / RoyalByckovas" 14 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
