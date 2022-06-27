Beyond Purely Functional Ceilings: The Possibilities of Modular Felt Systems

Save this picture! HeartFelt® Multipanel. Image Courtesy of Hunter Douglas Architectural

Known as the “fifth wall,” a ceiling is the interior overhead surface that covers the upper limit of a room. Unlike decor, wallpaper, furniture and other pieces that define indoor ambiance, it is not usually emphasized as a crucial design component, often resulting in the classic plain white shade that continues to be the norm in many, if not most, interior spaces. Nonetheless, ceilings can serve multiple purposes in any architectural project. For example, they provide comfort, act as protective surfaces for other building systems, conceal structural elements, and add layers of texture, movement and color. They also allow the enclosure or separation of spaces and contribute to sound diffusion, hence reducing noise transfer between rooms.

Recognizing their potential, recent design movements have looked to combine practicality and aesthetics in modern ceilings, leaving behind purely functional surfaces that paid no attention to comfort and visual appearance. This has been possible with new products and innovations in the interior design sector, which have experimented with different materials, shapes and colors that have enabled architects to further unleash their creativity.

For a long time, the interior ceiling was not very interesting: above all, it had to be functional. Architects paid little attention to beautiful aesthetics. Fortunately, that is now a thing of the past. You could say that the inner ceiling can be seen again. – Pieter van Rees, Business Development Manager at Hunter Douglas Architectural

A sound-proof solution that enhances calmness

Responding to this growing tendency, Hunter Douglas Architectural has developed a series of high-quality ceiling solutions in various styles and materials. Among them, the Heartfelt® Multipanel line, a modular, linear and versatile felt ceiling system that has recently expanded its collection with three new sizes – 35x80, 35x130 and 35x180 mm, adding to the common 30x60 panel.

Save this picture! HeartFelt® Multipanel. Image Courtesy of Hunter Douglas Architectural

Merging a warm and playful appearance with high-performance, the series particularly stands out because of its unparalleled acoustic characteristics. This makes it especially suitable for large and busy areas – such as the hospitality, education and healthcare sectors –, where noise and echo can easily impact productivity, safety and communication. By default, as Van Rees suggests, “felt is a material that absorbs sounds excellently. High tones, in particular, are filtered better.” Therefore, it presents itself as a universal solution capable of enhancing tranquility and well-being not only in places where many people gather, but also in any type of space that can benefit from a relaxing environment.

Excellent physical and visual properties

Apart from its acoustic properties, the felt solution allows light to be reflected in a soft, diffused way, creating a completely different style than when a steel ceiling is placed, for example. Regarding installation and maintenance, the process is quite simple. There is a low risk for damages, the panels are inherently durable, and the system offers a clean look by using materials that are both dirt and dust resistant. Like all HeartFelt® products, it is also 100% recyclable and easily reusable, contributing to a more sustainable interior design. In addition, the new panel sizes allow for versatility through various patterns, configurations and different shades of gray. It is likely that more neutral colors – such as earth tones – will be added to the range in the future, which would make even more combinations and designs possible.

Save this picture! HeartFelt® Multipanel. Image Courtesy of Hunter Douglas Architectural

In this way, the felt ceiling is ideal for a wide range of applications, such as office spaces, schools, shopping centers, hospitals and public buildings. And if necessary, the panels can even be fixed to walls to create a continuous flow of textile appearance, adding further warmth and noise absorption to a room or corridor where an extra calming influence is required.

Save this picture! HeartFelt® Multipanel. Image Courtesy of Hunter Douglas Architectural

As Van Rees affirms, “these days you see more and more that a ceiling gets the attention it deserves in terms of functionality and aesthetics.” In this sense, products like HeartFelt® Multipanel seem to point towards the right direction, achieving a balance between both visual and physical performance to create more comfortable spaces for users.

To learn more about innovative felt ceiling systems, visit this website.