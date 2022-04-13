Tallinn Architecture Biennale Announces Programme and Participants for Its 6th Edition

Tallinn Architecture Biennale (TAB 2022) announced the programme for its 6th edition that brings forward circularity in architecture. Under the theme "Edible; Or, The Architecture of Metabolism", this year's edition explores "architectural strategies for local production and self-sufficiency" and highlights ways of reusing waste resulting from urban environments. Curated by Lydia Kallipoliti and Areti Markopoulou, in collaboration with local advisor Ivan Sergejev and assistant curator Sonia Sobrino Ralston, TAB 2022 reflects on the possibilities that natural metabolical processes can bring to cities and buildings when transferred to the domain of architecture.

©TAB 2022 curatorial team. ImageArchitecture of Metabolism - Building infrastructures that produce resources and digest waste

Running from September 7th to October 31st, TAB 2022 brings five main events: a Curatorial Exhibition, a Symposium, a Vision Competition Exhibition, an Installation Programme and an International Architecture Schools' Exhibition, accompanied by satellite events. The architectural event brings together contributions from The Cooper Union, IAAC-Advanced Architecture Group, Terreform ONE, Office for Political Innovation and AMO/OMA.

©TAB 2022 curatorial team. ImageArchitecture of Metabolism - Building infrastructures that produce resources and digest waste

With "Edible; Or, The Architecture of Metabolism", we wish to question the extractive, consumptive and contaminating nature of the built environment and envision an architecture that produces resources, digests its waste and self-decomposes. Amidst the current public health crisis, climate change and social inequality, it becomes evident that the fragility of our supply chains urges new forms of local sourcing and production. TAB 2022 addresses "where our food comes from" as a creative design problem and raises questions on the aesthetic, cultural and experiential qualities of spaces as productive environments throughout their full lifecycles. - Curators Lydia Kallipoliti and Areti Markopoulou

Titled "Edible", the Curatorial exhibition showcases reimaginings of planetary food systems, grouped under five themes: Metabolic Home, exploring food-related metabolic processes linked to everyday domestic spaces, From Brick to Soil, highlighting upcycled or compostable building materials, Food and Geopolitics, which deals with food production as a territorial phenomenon, The Archaeology of Architecture and Food Systems displaying an archive of radical, speculative projects, and finally Future Food Deal, an open library highlighting the alienation between people and their sources of food.

©TAB 2022 curatorial team. ImageFrom Waste to Matter - Waste as construction material

The Installation Programme will showcase the "Fungible Non-Fungible" project, conceived and designed by IHEARTBLOB, a new "decentralized and systematic" approach toward architectural design, which allows the community to be both designers and investors, contributing to a structure that evolves over time. The design team has created an NFT generative tool for architecture elements. The application for designing a piece will go online in May, and the platform will be open until July 2022, when construction is set to begin.

The complete calendar program can be reviewed on the event's website.