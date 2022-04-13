We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Hotels
  The Netherlands
  Mercure Hotel Valkenburg / MoederscheimMoonen Architects

Mercure Hotel Valkenburg / MoederscheimMoonen Architects

Mercure Hotel Valkenburg / MoederscheimMoonen Architects
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

© Bart van Hoek© Bart van Hoek© Bart van Hoek© Gerlach Delissen

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Restaurant, Mixed Use Architecture
Valkenburg, The Netherlands
  • Builders : Jongen Bouwpartners, Derckx, Bouwbedrijf Peeters, Pluminfra
  • Hotel Area : 4.120 m2
  • Cycle Center Area : 1.283 m2
  • Par’course Area : 15.000 m2
  • Client : Wyckerveste Adviseurs
  • Installation : Deerns B.V.
  • City : Valkenburg
  • Country : The Netherlands
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

Text description provided by the architects. In the municipality of Valkenburg in the heart of hilly South Limbug, you’ll find the experience center Par’Course. MoederscheimMoonen Architects, commissioned by project developer Wyckerveste, designed a mixed-use environment where the Mercure Hotel is a part of.

© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

About Par’Course. Par'Course consists of a gastronomic center in an old brewery, a cycling and sports center with the Shimano Experience Center, and the Mercure Hotel. The redevelopment of the site of the old Leeuw brewery was an opportunity to strengthen the existing economy and culture of Valkenburg with a new concept in a special place.

© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

The Mercure Hotel. At the eastern-most part of Par’Course you’ll find the hotel. The building’s main shape is wandering and, in that way, plays a large role in the urban design concept. The building follows the curve of the Geul River and, with its perpendicular angle, creates two squares: the main square and the hotel’s entrance square.

Ground + first floor
Ground + first floor

From the conceptual idea, the building plays an important role in the fabric of urban design and has therefore been given a traditional main shape with a roof design. A finely designed wooden façade gives the building a modern presence. Because of the horizontal section, the mezzanine floors are visible. The vertical wooden ribs have been cut away at the windows of the hotel rooms.

© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

In the hotel, MoederscheimMoonen designed a distinct shell in which the operator has created a dynamic interior for Black Label Hotels, including a large restaurant on the ground floor. The sport of bicycle racing also plays a role at the hotel. There are dressing and shower rooms and a spot to clean bicycles and stall them securely on the ground floor.

© Gerlach Delissen
© Gerlach Delissen

The Cycle Center. Opposite the hotel is the building that houses the Cycle Centre, one of the largest mobility businesses in the region, which organizes cycling events throughout Limburg. The building follows the hotel’s analogy. It is part of the encircling walls of the grounds and, through the materialization, is recognizable as a new element in the whole. Together with the hotel and an old villa, it forms a welcoming entrance square.

© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

Project location

Address:6301 Valkenburg, The Netherlands

MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRestaurants & BarsRestaurantMixed Use ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "Mercure Hotel Valkenburg / MoederscheimMoonen Architects" 13 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980094/mercure-hotel-valkenburg-moederscheimmoonen-architects> ISSN 0719-8884
