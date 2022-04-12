We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. River House / AW Architects

River House / AW Architects

River House / AW Architects

© Lisa Gane

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Christchurch, New Zealand
© Lisa Gane
© Lisa Gane

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked down a long driveway lined with established trees that opens out onto Wairarapa Stream lies River House. The owners had inhabited the original house on the property for generations, and after earthquake damage decided to build a new home that took advantage of the unique riverside environment.

© Lisa Gane
© Lisa Gane
Plan
Plan
© Lisa Gane
© Lisa Gane

The new home presents itself as two distinct gable forms connected via a small glazed entrance. The main wing and deck facing the stream is perched above the ground on piles to allow for potential floodwater to flow underneath. The second wing is offset creating a private north facing courtyard and garden. Landscape features bring a sense of the waterway into the house, with a rill located in between the two gable forms.

© Lisa Gane
© Lisa Gane

The linear forms are broken up with carefully articulated openings to capture the natural surroundings, while a series of sliding timber shutters are used for privacy and sun shading. Cedar cladding and river stone gabion baskets were used. Black steel roofing contrasts the natural cedar while a small concrete wing forms the service side of the house. 

© Lisa Gane
© Lisa Gane

Project gallery

