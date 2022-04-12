OMA and Squint/Opera Release Video of Qatar's Autonomous "Hospital of the Future"

OMA / Reinier de Graaf and Squint/Opera have released a new video of the "Al Daayan Health District", a low-rise hospital prototype which responds to the medical field's rapid change through the potential of modularity, prefabrication, and automation. The project features prefabricated modular units, local farms for food and medicine, and high-tech facilities across gardens and water features.

Last year, OMA / Reinier de Graaf and Buro Happold unveiled their design for the Al Daayan Health District, a 1.3 million-sqm plot with low cost, cross-shaped modular units that are prefabricated on site. The modular units will be built locally at low cost with minimum reliance on global supply chains, and can be reconfigured and expanded without interrupting or affecting ongoing processes. Along with the prefabrication of the units, a local high-tech farm will supply food and medical plants for medicine production, and a solar farm will allow the district to function autonomously.

A two-floor structure will be built at the center of the masterplan, housing a teaching hospital, a women’s and children’s hospital, and an ambulatory diagnostics center. Clinical facilities are allocated on the first floor while bed wards are placed on the ground floor to facilitate circulation and give patients visual access to the gardens, a vital architectural feature in Islamic medical architecture.

The video is produced by Squint/Opera, whereas the project is commissioned by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), and led by led by OMA / Reinier de Graaf, Project Manager Alex de Jong and Project Architect Kaveh Dabiri, in collaboration with Henning Larsen, Michel Desvigne Paysagiste, ETL, Spaceagency, De Leeuw Group, and Engineering Consultants Group.