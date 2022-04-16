We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  The Hotel Britomart / Cheshire Architects

The Hotel Britomart / Cheshire Architects

The Hotel Britomart / Cheshire Architects

© Sam Hartnett© Sam Hartnett© Sam Hartnett© David St George

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Auckland, New Zealand
  Project Director : Nat Cheshire
  Project Lead : Dajiang Tai
  Design Director : Tom Webster
  Creative Directors : Emily Priest, Dajiang Tai, Nat Cheshire
  Project Team : Simon McLean, Ellie Green, Ascinda Stark, Jin Young Jeong, Calum McNaught, Ian Scott, Aidan Thornhill, Shaun Goddard in collaboration with Dajiang Tai, Emily Priest, Nat Cheshire.
  Consultant Team : Mott McDonald, Holmes Consulting, Norman Disney & Young and TSA.
  City : Auckland
  Country : New Zealand
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett

Text description provided by the architects. As a building, The Hotel Britomart is a 10-storey object crafted from hand-made clay bricks, its rough surface punctuated by a constellation of sleekly glazed windows, its mass appearing to hover weightlessly over an urban tapestry of cobbled lanes and dockside warehouses.

© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett
Plan - Level Floor
Plan - Level Floor
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett

The Hotel Britomart is located in the heart of a nine-block heritage precinct in downtown Auckland called Britomart. Our design response was to create a hotel that feels as if it belongs to Aotearoa and its people, not just the guests who stay there. We dedicated ourselves to creating a deep sense of craftmanship not typically associated with contemporary buildings of this scale. The aim was for the architecture, interiors, and heritage buildings to feel seamlessly integrated into a five Green-Star building ecosystem. The Hotel Britomart is New Zealand’s first and only 5 Green-Star hotel, certified by the NZ Green Building Council.

© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett

In the new hotel building, the exterior’s hand-made clay bricks relate to the brickwork of the hotel’s heritage neighbours, while flush-glazed windows were detailed and arranged as sleek, contemporary insertions in the rough-hewn clay walls. Within the brick mass, the 99 typical rooms feel like softly lit timber cabins. There are three atmospheric variations based on each room’s orientation to sun and light. The rooms are simple in geometry and humble in size. Almost everything in the rooms are custom designed by our team.

© David St George
© David St George
Building Diagram
Building Diagram

The five penthouse suites are more expansive, with private rooftop terraces enjoying the cityscape as their backdrop. The rooms feature photography carefully commissioned from Russ Flatt (Ngāti Kahungungu) and Kieran Scott. These images sit side by side, capturing The Landing from twin perspectives, interpreting the land, sea and sky through two different cultural lenses. 

© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett

Project location

Address:29 Galway Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand

Cheshire Architects
Hotels
"The Hotel Britomart / Cheshire Architects" 16 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
