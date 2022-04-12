We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Ulisseia Renovation / Atelier JQTS

Ulisseia Renovation / Atelier JQTS
© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela

© Diana Quintela

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Exhibition Center, Adaptive Reuse, Coliving
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Clients : Tiago Martins, Nuno Batista
  • Project Team : João Quintela, Tim Simon
  • Engineering : Daniel Maio, José Clemente, Urban 360
  • Partnership : Superbotânica
  • City : Lisboa
  • Country : Portugal
© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in converting an industrial warehouse into a space with two main uses: 1) temporary accommodation specifically conceived for groups of people 2) organization and promotion of events (cultural, social, marketing, etc.).

© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela

The initial strategy was to try to combine these two realities by creating a set of common areas for the living space with strong character and materiality in order to serve both situations.

© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela

The project results from the confrontation between two different geometries that occasionally establish a dialogue with each other: a sequential rhythm linked to the structural logic of the industrial warehouse creates private rooms, while a group of circular spaces tangent to each other with variable dimensions creates common areas.

© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela
Plan
Plan
© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela

Despite the apparent lack of order between the circular spaces, they create a permanent visual axis toward the river view. They promote distinct uses depending on their size and spatial relation between each other. From the outside of the city to the interior of the warehouse the circles are gradually smaller, while the intimacy of the spaces follows the opposite logic.

© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela
Axo
Axo
© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela

The juxtaposition of these two geometric systems creates a room typology that follows the same spatial patterns, though their specific character results from the relation with their neighboring circular spaces.

Concept
Concept

Regarding materiality, there is also a distinct feeling between the common and private areas. The former is completely open and searches for a dialogue with the industrial context in its use of raw steel with undefined tones and stains. The latter has a very controlled scale and atmosphere with white walls and exposed wood beams. All rooms have their own toilets, whose infrastructures run along the existing walls, and skylights that ensure lighting and ventilation and propose a framed eye contact with the original warehouse structure and ceiling.

© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela

When the space is used for events only, the rooms can be closed, and the circular areas have the necessary autonomy to work by themselves and dialogue with the river and all the industrial areas on the opposite side of the road.

Concept
Concept

Project location

Address:Lisboa, Portugal

Atelier JQTS
Cite: "Ulisseia Renovation / Atelier JQTS" [Remodelação Ulisseia / Atelier JQTS] 12 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
