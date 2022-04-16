We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential Architecture
  Italy
  Collegio di Milano / Piuarch

Collegio di Milano / Piuarch

Collegio di Milano / Piuarch

© Marcello Mariana

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Student Hall
Milano, Italy
  Design Development : Andermann Engineering Italia Srl - CM2 Francesco Adorni
  Construction Documentation : Andermann Engineering Italia Srl - CM2 Francesco Adorni
  City : Milano
  Country : Italy
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. Winner of the competition held by the Collegio Foundation of the Milanese Universities, the project is distinguished by its close dialogue with the existing building designed in the 1970s by Marco Zanuso, respecting its elevations, chromatic scheme, and branched form. The project began with a careful, in-depth functional analysis and a study of the relationships between itself and the existing building. The 50 residential units of the new structure are configured in two contiguous blocks, one facing southwest and the other southeast, such that the main façades do not clash with the existing ones.

© Marcello Mariana
Sketch
Sketch
Sketch
Sketch

Each unit faces outward by way of a large window, partially fixed, which is recessed with respect to the façade, leaving space for a small terrace. The irregular pattern and variable dimensions of the windows bestow rhythm and alleviate the weight of the long façades, for which light plays a fundamental role, both externally and internally. 

Model
Model

The intensity of the windows changes in the function of the corresponding interior spaces: the windows of the residential units are generous and create ample walls of light, becoming smaller for the communal spaces and areas of circulation. The interior spaces are designed for maximum flexibility, rejecting the classical scheme of a row of rooms joined by a hallway. The passages from one space to another are deliberately undefined so that they can be modified for different uses and become places where people can gather.

© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

Address:Via S. Vigilio, 10, 20142 Milano MI, Italy

Piuarch
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesStudent HallItaly
Cite: "Collegio di Milano / Piuarch" 16 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
