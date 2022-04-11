We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Indonesia
  5. Permeable Junction Boarding House / Andyrahman Architect

Permeable Junction Boarding House / Andyrahman Architect

Save this project
Permeable Junction Boarding House / Andyrahman Architect

© Mansyur Hasan© Mansyur Hasan© Mansyur Hasan© Mansyur Hasan+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging, Houses
Surabaya, Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

Text description provided by the architects. Permeable is a biological term, which in this case is intended as breaking the boundary between two different or even opposite things. This is a fundamental concept of Keputih Boarding House Volume 6, which is in taxa (ambiguous) condition, both generally and in detail, as well as emphasizing its Nusantara aspect. This boarding house is, indeed, designed with a pattern that penetrates each other. Two things that seem separated can become one, blended or penetrated, to make the seen boundaries unclear. In the boarding house context, these two things can be theory and practice, action and reaction, rational and irrational, solid and void, outside and inside, and many other things.

Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
Concept diagram
Concept diagram
Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

Just like in the Nusantara architecture as an example, it doesn’t matter if it is outside or inside, they don’t separate it. When in the Candi Borobudur temple, entering means climbing up, because being outside is just the same as being inside. This boarding house is also like that, the tree that was an outdoor element carried inside and creates ambiguity: is it outside or inside?. Well, it can be both. Communal space is a gathering area that can be used for joint activities, which is one of the characteristics of Nusantara architecture, rooms that break individual territories, where people are shaped to have more empathy towards each other. So this boarding house prioritizes the communal space, to give the users a gathering space, as well as socializing and interacting with each other.

Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan
Save this picture!
Sunlight diagram
Sunlight diagram
Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

On Nusantara stilt houses, floors are commonly made of wooden strips that have little gaps between each board. From these gaps, air and light flow inside the building. In this boarding house, the wooden strip boards were modernized by using a steel grill, but with the same usage, to circulate the air and light from its gap. Gaps on the grill are wide enough to be see through. People on the first floor can see through the floors above him. This floor is getting ambiguous and a stepping medium while also circulating the air and light.

Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan
Save this picture!
Graphic view
Graphic view

As for craftsmanship, this project breaks the boundaries between the architect and the craftsmen. They keep on learning: architect learns from the craftsmen, and vice versa. The most obvious thing is the arrangement of bricks that became this building’s facade. Craftsmen tried to understand the design and brick arrangement made by the architect and made it by trying directly on the field. Even though the craftsmen who work on this project are not the regular ones that work with Andyrahman architect, but their spirit of learning and extraordinary determination, they finally complete a unique brick layout and can be proud of as the face of Keputih Boarding House Volume 6.

Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Andyrahman Architect
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Permeable Junction Boarding House / Andyrahman Architect" 11 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979922/permeable-junction-boarding-house-andyrahman-architect> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job