World
  3ASH House / Czarl Architects

3ASH House / Czarl Architects

3ASH House / Czarl Architects

© Bai Jiwen

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Singapore
© Bai Jiwen
Text description provided by the architects. The Client for this project is a professional couple with their children.  Sitting at the junction of 2 roads, the peculiar sprawling fan-shaped site spanning approximately 10,649 square feet is a multi-tiered site that slopes up from the front of the house to the rear. While the site is surrounded by mature trees, much of the view is directed to the front which is west facing.

© Bai Jiwen
First storey plan
© Bai Jiwen
In terms of aesthetics, the couple desired the emphasis of using natural materials to go with a house expressing a "masculine" silhouette, possibly one that showcased a bunker aesthetic. How is one able to construct a multi-generation family home that reaped lush vistas of the neighborhood while creating an inner sanctum of privacy?

© Bai Jiwen
Second storey plan
© Bai Jiwen
The proposal is inspired by the idea of a sprawling “kampong” or village dwellings which require breaking up the conventional singular massing of the bungalow into a series of interconnected smaller dwelling units and distributing them loosely on a manmade landscape.

© Bai Jiwen
© Bai Jiwen
With limited natural ground, the architectural strategy was to maximize and implement more outdoor space for the dwelling units by stacking the “kampong” dwelling units as vertical layers. The landscape for the 2nd floor incorporated a long lap pool with multiple courtyards while a looped garden/ planters in introduced to the 3rd floor. The end result of this approach not only maximizes greenery, it allows softscape to form part of the larger strategy to address privacy and west facing heat issue.

© Bai Jiwen
